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'VERY DIFFICULT'

Legendary Actress Shares Dark Secrets of ‘Restrictive Cult’

The actress detailed the rigid rules that dictated her youth.

Glenn Close poses for a portrait in New York, New York, circa 1987.

TPLP/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Glenn Close, 79, has detailed her childhood in a “restrictive cult” during an emotional speech.

Close received an Honorary Academy Award on November 15 in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Before her honorary accolade on Sunday, the screen legend had been nominated for an Oscar eight times but never won. Other recipients were filmmaker Ridley Scott and animator Floyd Norman.

“It has been very difficult for me to process this incredible honor because the truth is I carry the epigenome of an outsider,” Close said on stage after actor John Malkovich handed her the award. “From the ages of seven to 22, I was under the thumb of a restrictive cult.”

Glenn Close attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 17th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, November 15, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Glenn Close at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 17th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“‘Don’t look at yourself in the mirror. No flirting. Dress this way. Talk this way. Say it’s OK when your parents are routinely sent away from you for months on end,’” Close listed the rules of the religious group Moral Re-Armament.

Adding, “It meant that I was always looking on the outside. I was always on the outside looking in.”

Glenn Close at home in her apartment in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood in July 1982.

Glenn Close, pictured at home in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood in July 1982, said her time in a "restrictive cult" meant that she was "always on the outside looking in."

Joe McNally/Getty Images

Close first revealed her connection with the cult in a 2014 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. She said her father led her family from Connecticut to Switzerland to follow the teachings of minister Frank Buchman, who founded the group in 1983.

In 2001, the movement was renamed Initiatives of Change.

Glenn Close reacts as she accepts an Academy Honorary Award, presented to her by John Malkovich, at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 17th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, November 15, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Glenn Close holds up her honorary Oscar at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 17th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

On stage, Close said she relied on early childhood memories and imagination to get through.

Glenn Close reacts as she accepts an Academy Honorary Award, presented to her by John Malkovich, at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 17th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, November 15, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Glenn Close was teary-eyed as she accepted her Academy Honorary Award on November 15, 2026.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“I became the little girl in the most vivid and dark fairy tales,” she said, revealing that she dreamt of meeting Walt Disney, whose films Cinderella and Snow White inspired her.

“In 1970, I found the strength to leave the cult and enrolled as a 22-year-old freshman at the College of William and Mary,” she said.

“I went straight to the theater department, auditioned, and ended up getting cast as Olivia in Shakespeare’s 12th Night.

Michael Douglas and Glenn Close on the set of "Fatal Attraction," directed by British Adrian Lyne.

Michael Douglas and Glenn Close on the set of "Fatal Attraction." The film was released in 1987, when Close was 40—nearly two decades after she left the "restrictive cult" she'd been brought up in.

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Close, who grew visibly emotional during her speech, was first nominated for an Oscar 43 years ago for her role as Jenny Fields in the 1982 romance The World According to Garp.

Annie Starke and Glenn Close at the 17th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Glenn Close dedicated her award to her daughter, Annie Starke. Pictured together at the 17th Governors Awards on November 15.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Other nominations followed, including those for her performances in the 1987 thriller Fatal Attraction and the 1988 drama Dangerous Liaisons.

Florence Pugh attends the "Klara And The Sun" Gala during the 70th BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall on October 15, 2026, in London, England.
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“As an outsider, I have never worried about whether I was going to win or not, though some years I thought I might have a chance,” she said. “I have always felt that the great honor is to be in the room.”

Glenn Close pours tea in a scene from the 1988 film "Dangerous Liaisons."

Glenn Close pours tea in a scene from the 1988 film "Dangerous Liaisons."

Archive Photos/Getty Images

Adding, “Over the past 43 years, I’ve been in the room eight times, not looking in the window, but in the room, part of this extraordinary community.”

Close dedicated the award to her only child, actress Annie Starke.

She welcomed Annie, now 38, in 1988 with her then-partner, producer John Starke.

Glenn Close attends the 43rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California, on August 25, 1991.

Glenn Close attends the 43rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, California, on August 25, 1991.

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

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Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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