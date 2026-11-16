 Skip to main content
WHO IS SHE?

Oscar Nominee Shocks Fans With ‘Unrecognizable New Face’

Fans said the star was the last person they “expected to destroy her face like this.”

Florence Pugh attends the "Klara And The Sun" Gala during the 70th BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall on October 15, 2026, in London, England.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

By Roosa Rahkonen

An Oscar-nominated actress has sparked questions and concerns over her “unrecognizable” appearance.

Little Women star Florence Pugh attended the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, wearing a blush-pink, off-the-shoulder Valentino gown with silver embellishments for the occasion.

She accessorized with silver-strap heels and a sparkling necklace. Wavy, hip-length hair extensions added to her mermaid-like look, as false lashes accentuated her bright-green eyes.

Florence Pugh at the 17th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images)

Florence Pugh wore a Valentino gown at the 17th Governors Awards on November 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images

While many commenters voiced awe over the 30-year-old’s glowing appearance, the photos went viral online, with some claiming the star had a “new face.”

“I’m sorry, who is she? Because for sure she is not Florence Pugh,” one person wrote on X.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Florence Pugh attends the 17th Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Some fans thought Florence Pugh’s facial shape had changed from her earlier roles.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

When celebrity news site 21MetGala posted photos of Pugh on X, the comments quickly filled with fans asking, “What did she do to her face?”

Commenters pointed out that Pugh used to have a soft, round facial shape, but now appeared to have hollower cheeks and a stronger jawline.

Fans were convinced Florence Pugh had done something to change her facial shape.

Fans were convinced Florence Pugh had done something to change her facial shape.

X/21MetGala

“She’s the last person I expected to destroy her face like this,” one person wrote. Another agreed, “I genuinely did not recognize her.”

“Another celebrity losing their uniqueness,” one fan said.

Cast member Florence Pugh attends the premiere for the film Thunderbolts* in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 28, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Some fans deemed Florence Pugh, pictured at a previous event in Los Angeles in April 2025, "unrecognizable."

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Some guessed what Pugh might have done to change her appearance.

The top guesses were buccal fat removal, a surgery during which the plastic surgeon slims the patient’s face by removing fat from inside the cheeks, or chin filler, which can visually elongate the face by adding volume to the jaw.

Actress Florence Pugh attends the 14th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, on January 9, 2024.
BARELY THERE

Oscar Nominee Shocks Red Carpet With Completely Sheer Gown

Natalie Demaree

But some fans pointed out that the seeming changes to Pugh’s face could also be related to aging, weight loss, and makeup.

Pugh has not publicly discussed undergoing any cosmetic tweaks.

Florence Pugh as Amy March in the 2019 film “Little Women.”

Florence Pugh as Amy March in the 2019 film “Little Women.”

Columbia Pictures

In 2022, Pugh told The Telegraph about negative comments she received about her looks early in her acting career.

She recalled being cast in a TV show at 19 and flown to Los Angeles to film it. But once she arrived, she faced criticism over her appearance.

Director and cast member Olivia Wilde attends a premiere for the film “The Invite” in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 24, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FREEZER BURN

Actress Brutally Mocks A-Listers With Botox

Roosa Rahkonen

“All the things that they were trying to change about me—whether it was my weight, my look, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows—that was so not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in,” she said.

Florence Pugh attends Disney & The Cinema Society's screening of "Thunderbolts" at iPic Theater on April 30, 2025, in New York City.

Florence Pugh attends Disney & The Cinema Society's screening of "Thunderbolts" at iPic Theater on April 30, 2025, in New York City.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The project did not go into production, and Pugh flew home to England, where she soon landed the lead in the 2016 period drama Lady Macbeth.

Three years after her critically acclaimed performance as Katherine, Pugh went on to star as Dani Ardor in 2019’s Midsommar, her Hollywood breakout role.

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray arrives as a guest for "Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World" gala in New York May 4, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)
'IS SHE OK?'

Rachael Ray’s Cooking Video Goes Viral Over Health Concerns

Roosa Rahkonen

Play Video
Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW