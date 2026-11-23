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Lawmakers from Donald Trump’s own party are questioning the Nvidia board’s decision to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang following pressure from the president.

An Nvidia spokesperson announced Monday that the company’s board had voted unanimously to reinstate Huang, a key Donald Trump ally who resigned after his extramarital affairs with two subordinates and a suspected Chinese spy were exposed.

Huang, 63, was welcomed back to one of the world’s most valuable companies just 11 hours after Trump urged Nvidia to rehire him in a Truth Social post.

Trump appealed publicly to Nvidia's board on behalf of Huang. Screenshot/Truth Social/Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

But not everyone was celebrating the comeback—including some of the president’s fellow Republicans.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, for example, questioned Huang’s reinstatement, citing his affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy whose relationship with the Nvidia chief had raised national security concerns.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn questioned Trump's celebration of Jensen Huang's Nvidia reinstatement. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Cornyn, 74, took issue with Nvidia’s statement defending the decision, which read: “In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.”

“No national security risk? Based on what?” the outgoing senator fired back.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn's response to the Nvidia board's statement. X

Cornyn and Trump have long been at odds, with tensions reaching a fever pitch when the 80-year-old president endorsed embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, 63, over the incumbent senator in the Republican primary. Cornyn lost the race, only for Democrat James Talarico, 37, to defeat Paxton in a historic upset.

Cornyn wasn’t the only Republican questioning Trump’s support for Huang. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich went so far as to slam the reinstatement as “profoundly wrong.”

“There is something profoundly wrong about Jensen Huang having a relationship with a Chinese Communist Spy and helping China get a huge number of very advanced computer chips when that was specifically against the policy of the United States Government and now he is being reinstated as ceo of the most advanced chip making company in the world,” Gringrich wrote in an X post, which Cornyn shared.

“Congress should really dig into this as a national security issue of enormous proportions and also a significant failure in the federal bureaucracy.”

Trump shared this image after Huang returned to power. Screenshot//Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Trump, meanwhile, celebrated Nvidia’s “absolutely GREAT” decision before sharing a bizarre AI-generated image recreating the iconic moment after his July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Instead of Trump pumping his fist in the air, a bloodied Huang is depicted raising a red bra triumphantly in the air.