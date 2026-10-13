DOG DIG Grammy Winner Fires Back at ICE Barbie With Brutal Takedown Kacey Musgraves: 1. Kristi Noem: 0. ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images

Grammy-winning musician Kacey Musgraves has brutally taken down puppy-killing Kristi Noem after the former Homeland Security chief decided to get involved in Texas politics.

Noem, dubbed “ICE Barbie” by the Daily Beast for her love of uniformed immigration agent cosplay, was fired by President Donald Trump in March.

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The 54-year-old now works as the “United States Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas” and as an adviser for the Canadian mining firm NovaRed Mining Inc.

Kristi Noem has moved from ICE raids to X battles. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Days after filing for divorce from her husband of 34 years, Bryon Noem, Noem found time to weigh in on Texas Democrat James Talarico sharing a photo of himself with Musgraves after attending her show in Dallas on Saturday.

“Thank you for having me last night!” Talarico wrote to the Texan singer. He attended the show on his return to the campaign trail after recovering from the most-discussed bout of flu in MAGA history.

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Noem shared a screenshot of Talarico’s post on her X account on Monday, informing her followers that she preferred “Choosin’ Texas” country singer Ella Langley to Musgraves “any day.”

Kacey Musgraves performs at Madison Square Garden on August 31, 2026 in New York City. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Referencing Langley’s record-breaking No.1 hit, Noem added, “And if I’m choosin’ Texas, I’ll take Ken Paxton over James Talarico,” adding her support to the scandal-ridden Texas attorney general.

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Paxton’s wife of 38 years, Angela, filed for divorce from the Republican last year on “biblical grounds,” citing his adultery. Paxton was photographed with his mistress on a romantic trip to London in July.

Bryon Noem and Kristi Noem in happier times. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Noem is no stranger to scandal herself, with her husband’s bimbofication saga and her own alleged relationship with former aide Corey Lewandowski.

Musgraves who has frequently called out Trump and his administration, was quick to clap back to Noem.

“I don’t think you have a dog in this fight but if you did you would have shot it,” the 38-year-old singer wrote. The post has already had over six million likes on X.

Kacey Musgraves claps back at Kristi Noem. X/Kacey Musgraves

The dog dig relates to Noem’s revelation in her memoir that she had shot to death her puppy Cricket, a 14-month-old wirehair pointer.

“I hated that dog,” Noem wrote in No Going Back, adding that Cricket was simply “untrainable,” “worthless as a hunting dog,” and “dangerous to anyone she came in contact with.” It was then, she says, she realized “I had to put her down.”

After the exchange, Talarico then posted another photo of himself with Musgraves, with the caption, “Don’t mess with Texas.”

James Talarico posts another photo with Kacey Musgraves. James Talarico/X

Noem’s support of Langley follows the country singer being haunted by old hunting photos resurfacing, as well as links to Kid Rock and Morgan Wallen.

Musgraves, who has won eight Grammy Awards including Album of the Year for Golden Hour in 2019, has a history of calling out Trump.

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In April, after the president posted, and then deleted, a controversial AI image of himself as Jesus healing the sick, Musgraves took the opportunity to post a parody post on her X account, with country icon Dolly Parton as Jesus, healing Musgraves.

In August 2020, Musgraves shared a post, on a rainbow background, that read “If you love an LGBTQ+ person and you’re planning on voting for Donald Trump in November, that’s an act of violence against them,” on X, adding, “To each their own but know what your vote means.

Kacey Musgraves performs during the Middle Of Nowhere Tour at Bridgestone Arena on September 27, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

Following mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in 2019, Musgraves weighed in on the Second Amendment, tagging Trump on X. “For a man who clearly loves being well-liked, it’s indescribably mind-numbing to see him blatantly and murderously ignore doing ONE THING that would not only make people happy but would SAVE PEOPLE’S LIVES.”

She added, “True leaders don’t stand back and watch the world burn.”

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