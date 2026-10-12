SICK BURN MAGA’s Conspiracy About Dem Star Dealt Humiliating Blow Republicans have been fixated on James Talarico’s health.

Wild MAGA conspiracy theories about Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico have taken a humiliating hit.

Talarico, 37, had been missing from the campaign trail after contracting the flu. His opponent in Texas, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, 63, and President Donald Trump, 80, have both repeatedly called out his absence.

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The disappearance led to online conspiracy theories that Talarico may have been experiencing a mental health crisis, a theory exploited by Paxton’s team. “Low-T Jimmy appears to be having a full-blown mental Tala-freak-out on the national stage,” Paxton campaign spokesperson Madison Cercy said in a statement Thursday obtained by the Texas Tribune. “If James Talarico is too fragile to face Texans, he has no business asking for their vote.”

Politician James Talarico (C) meets with fans during the 2026 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two at Zilker Park on October 09, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Gary Miller/Getty Images

On Sunday, MAGA influencer Nick Sortor fueled the flames, claiming on X, “Ohio mental hospital CONFIRMS James Talarico was discharged from the facility earlier this week,” adding that “the ‘flu’ thing was a BIG FAT LIE.”

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The X post, which was labeled “exclusive,” alleged Talarico had “been a patient at the Lindner Center of Hope near Cincinnati, Ohio.” He was referring to a mental health center and psychiatric hospital located in Mason, Ohio.

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Sortor added, “While I sympathize with those dealing with mental health crises, this man is CLEARLY not suited to become a US Senator representing over 30 MILLION TEXANS.”

Nick Sortor posts a wild claim about James Talarico. X/Nick Sortor

MAGA figures, including billionaire Elon Musk, engaged with the post, while in the comments section Sortor suggested, “Maybe Trump called him Talafreako one too many times.”

However, later on Sunday, the mental health facility set the record straight in a post on X, claiming, “Representative James Talarico has never received treatment from Lindner Center of Hope.”

Talarico shared the post, adding, “I’ve never even been to Ohio” with the crying face emoji.

James Talarico weighs in on an internet conspiracy theory. X/James Talarico

When contacted by the Daily Beast, Talarico’s spokesman JT Ennis pointed to his response to Sorter’s claims on X, “This is a lie designed to promote a pathetic conspiracy theory. Last week James Talarico was home in Austin, Texas recovering from the flu.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Sorter for comment. He posted on X late on Sunday, “Sorry guys, I’ve caught the flu. I’ll respond to your questions in 12-15 days (maybe),” referencing Talarico’s sick leave.

“James Talarico should resign and find a less stressful career,” he added.

The Democrat appeared at Austin City Limits on Friday and then the Kacey Musgraves concert in Dallas on Saturday.

Politician James Talarico attends the 2026 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two at Zilker Park on October 09, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Gary Miller/Getty Images

Ennis shared footage of Talarico at the popular event in a post on X. “Hate to disappoint the conspiracy theorists, but James is still alive and meeting with voters at ACL today,” he wrote.

Talarico and Paxton are embroiled in a bitter political race for Texas. A YouGov poll saw Talarico out front on 50 percent, ahead of Paxton on 44 percent, according to registered Texas voters polled between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5. A Talarico win at the midterms would be the first time Texas has turned blue in a statewide race in more than 30 years.

During his illness, Paxton repeatedly requested that Talarico’s team provide “proof of life” and shared images of “MISSING” posters on X.

Trump also joined in the debate, posting on Truth Social, questioning how long it was taking to rid himself “of the so-called flu bug,” adding, “What’s going on?”

Trump posted, “We need a Senator that’s a proven Champion like one that has been, without question, the Greatest Attorney General in the History of Texas, and one of the Greatest in the U.S.A. His name is Ken Paxton.”

Last Wednesday at a rally in San Antonio, Texas, the president also suggested that Talarico was sick because he had been forced to eat meat despite being a vegan, despite clarifying he is a carnivore.

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Speaking to NBC 5 reporter Phil Prazon on Sunday, Talarico clarified, “I got the flu and I’m feeling much better and I’m glad I had a chance to recover.”

Prazon, citing “roughly nine-days” off, asked Talarico if being diabetic potentially meant his flu was “really bad” and if he went to a doctor or a hospital.

“I just went to my primary care physician... it wasn’t anything, worse than, you know, nasty case of the flu,” Talarico said of having bed rest. He added that he didn’t want to “get anyone else sick” by continuing to be on the campaign trail.

The reporter also asked Talarico about “conservative folks on Twitter,” including some of Paxton’s allies, claiming he had a “stress-induced episode” and was getting treatment for it.

James Talarico speaks on NBC 5 in Dallas. NBC 5

“That’s not true. I just had the flu, and I feel much better, but it’s a good reminder that you can’t believe everything you read on the internet,” Talarico said.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Lindner Center of Hope for comment.

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