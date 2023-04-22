Ground Search for 6-Year-Old Texas Boy Resumes

CHEAT SHEET
    Texas police and volunteers will resume the search for 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez—on foot and by drone—this weekend. Previous canvassing for the boy, who has not been seen since October, turned up no trace of him, and the new search will concentrate on two large areas that have not been publicly disclosed. Noel’s mother and stepfather traveled to India with her other children, and warrants have been issued for their arrest. Authorities have said they believe Noel is likely dead since none of the explanations given for his disappearance by the family have checked out.

