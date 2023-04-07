6-Year-Old Son of Demon-Obsessed Mom Likely Dead, Cops Say

The search for a missing six-year-old Texas boy is now a “death investigation” and police want to extradite his demon-obsessed mother, who allegedly starved him because she did not like changing his diapers.

Everman Police said it was transitioning from a missing person case based on “the totality of circumstances” surrounding the disappearance of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who has not been seen since mid-October.

“Next steps include identifying potential locations for Noel’s remains and conducting a recovery operation,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

Police said that the disabled boy’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez, who is believed to be in India with her other children, was “abusive and neglectful” toward him, according to relatives.

“One relative witnessed Cindy strike Noel in the face with keys for drinking water,” the police statement said.

Rodriguez, who reportedly is a follower of Santa Muerte, an increasingly popular death icon among Mexicans, seemed particularly hostile to Noel just before she gave birth to twins in October.

“Cindy made several statements about Noel referring to him as ‘evil,’ ‘possessed,’ or having a ‘demon’ in him,” police said. “Witnesses say Cindy believed that Noel was going to harm the newborn twins.”

Several weeks after the babies were born, Rodriguez applied for passports for six of her children—but not Noel. She began telling people that the six-year-old was with his biological father or aunt in Mexico or had been sold into human trafficking.

“Investigators have disproved each of these stories,” police said.

Rodriguez and her husband Arshdeep Singh, who is Noel’s stepfather, flew to Turkey and then India with the other children on March 23.

Arrest warrants for Rodriguez and Singh on a child endangerment charge have been issued.