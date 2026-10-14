HOT OFF THE PRESSES Guilfoyle Gets a Brutal Send-Off After Trump Dumps Her One Greek newspaper declared she had “the shortest diplomatic career.” MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Greeks gave Kimberly Guilfoyle a not-so-fond farewell after President Donald Trump unceremoniously fired her on live television Tuesday.

News of the U.S. Ambassador to Greece’s abrupt departure, encouraged by the White House, dominated the news in the European nation on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

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Her name and likeness were plastered across Greek television broadcasts and newspapers such as Efsyn, whose Wednesday print headline described the 57-year-old as having boasted “The Shortest Diplomatic Career.”

Guilfoyle's firing was the talk of the town on Wednesday. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

Morning shows featured footage of the diplomat hanging around nightclubs and at a Fourth of July party where Greek fighter jets flew overhead, the AP reported.

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Popular Greek comedian Antonis Kanakis mocked Guilfoyle’s ostentatious fashion in a skit posted online, wearing a black wig, a silver dress, and a pink feather boa, the outlet said.

Trump tried to distance himself from Guilfoyle after her firing, despite her nearly becoming his daughter-in-law. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Athens resident Nektarios Papadatos theorized that Guilfoyle was axed early because she drew too much attention to herself.

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“She should have been more discreet in that position, given that she represents America on the one hand while living in another country on the other,” he told the AP. “There could be a balance.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle at Psarou Beach on the Greek island of Mykonos with U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White. Backgrid

The Greek government, however, was less inclined to speak on Guilfoyle’s ousting.

Kostis Hatzidakis, the country’s deputy prime minister, described her departure to state broadcaster ERT as simply “a matter concerning the United States.”

“The progress made in recent years and the past year will continue,” he said, referring to relations with America, adding that they “are at a high point.”

“No one is having a party about this,” Greek Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis told broadcaster Antenna.

He explained that Guilfoyle’s interim replacement, senior diplomat Josh Huck, won’t have nearly the same influence as she did since he “does not have direct contact with the White House like Ms. Guilfoyle did.”

Guilfoyle, who was formerly engaged to the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was let go during newly appointed White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia’s inaugural briefing on Tuesday.

Kimberly and Don Jr. called it quits in 2024, after a nearly three-year engagement. CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS

“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign,” Zacharia, 41, told reporters. “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”

The surprise announcement followed weeks of reports alleging she had engaged in improper and possibly illegal conduct before and during her time as ambassador.

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The claims include that she threatened foreign officials, gave lobbyists privileged access, and tried to solicit payments in exchange for political influence, among other examples of misconduct.

The reports had infuriated Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who were said to be “extremely p---ed off” by repeated allegations of Guilfoyle’s escapades.

Guilfoyle has denied any wrongdoing, saying that she would “vigorously defend” herself and would “not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service.”

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