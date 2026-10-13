DAUGHTER-OUT-LAW Trump Delivers Brutal Parting Diss to Kimberly Guilfoyle Guilfoyle gushed about the president after he sacked her. Trump was far less flattering.

Donald Trump has brutally distanced himself from Kimberly Guilfoyle after sacking her, even as the U.S. ambassador praised his leadership and vowed to fight allegations of misconduct against her.

Speaking to reporters TV two hours after Guilfoyle was effectively fired on live TV, the president dismissed her past relationship with his son and once-close ties to his family.

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Kimberly and Don Jr. called it quits in 2024, after a nearly three-year engagement. CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS

“No, she wasn’t a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago,” Trump said as he was asked about her downfall before departing the White House for Alaska on Tuesday.

The chilly dismissal was a sharp comedown for Guilfoyle, who spent years engaged to the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and served as a prominent surrogate for his political movement.

But the former Fox News host and longtime Trump ally came under scrutiny after a series of Wall Street Journal reports detailed allegations about her financial dealings and behavior since she became the U.S. envoy to Greece.

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The most damaging allegations concern Republican donor Eric Deters, who said Guilfoyle asked him to wire $100,000 directly to American Express to settle her outstanding credit card bill in July 2025, shortly before her Senate confirmation hearing.

“She went to Greece, she was doing a good job, but we didn’t like what we were reading,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

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Moments earlier, Guilfoyle responded to her abrupt departure as U.S. ambassador to Greece by gushing about her loyalty to Trump on social media.

New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia stands behind US President Donald Trump as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering,” she wrote, adding that she would “always be a loyal supporter” of Trump and his Make America Great Again movement.

But she also insisted the accusations against her were not true and said she intended to “vigorously defend” herself.

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“I also want to address the recent allegations against me. These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity,” she wrote.

“I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle, United States Ambassador to Greece, speaks during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit at the prime minister's office in Athens, Greece, October 7, 2026. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki Louisa Gouliamaki/REUTERS

“While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end,” she added.

Guilfoyle’s departure makes her the latest woman to leave the administration, following former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, former Attorney General Pam Bondi, former Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

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New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia announced the decision to ask her to resign abruptly on Tuesday morning, during a brief and rocky debut in the White House briefing room.

“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign,” Zacharia told reporters. “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”

The briefing lasted less than 14 minutes, with Zacharia spending much of the time reading from a prepared script, taking only three questions from reporters, and then abruptly ending the session.

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