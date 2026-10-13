GREECE LIGHTNING! Kimberly Guilfoyle Humiliatingly Fired on Live Television The bombshell news that the U.S. ambassador to Greece has been asked to step down was revealed by new press secretary Katie Zacharia.

President Donald Trump has asked U.S. Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign over allegations that she pressured a donor to pay off a $100,000 credit card bill, accepted improper gifts and services, and threatened a Greek official.

The decision was announced abruptly by new White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, who made a brief and rocky debut on Tuesday following the departure of Karoline Leavitt.

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New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia holds her first press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 13, 2026. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

“We have asked Ambassador Guilfoyle to resign,” Zacharia told reporters. “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”

The briefing lasted less than 14 minutes, with Zacharia, a 41-year-old conservative commentator on Fox and Newsmax, spending much of the time reading from a prepared script before taking only three questions from reporters and then abruptly bringing the session to a halt.

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She said Trump himself could answer questions before he left for his midterm trip to Alaska today, then walked out as reporters kept shouting questions at her.

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One question she did take concerned the fate of Guilfoyle, who has come under fire for days over her conduct and whether she used her political connections for personal gain.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, United States Ambassador to Greece, speaks during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit at the prime minister's office in Athens, Greece, October 7, 2026. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki Louisa Gouliamaki/REUTERS

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host and longtime Trump ally, came under scrutiny after a series of Wall Street Journal reports detailed allegations about her financial dealings and behavior since she became the U.S. envoy to Greece.

The most damaging allegations concern Republican donor Eric Deters, who said Guilfoyle asked him to wire $100,000 directly to American Express to settle her outstanding credit card bill in July 2025, shortly before her Senate confirmation hearing.

According to text messages published by the Journal, Guilfoyle allegedly offered to connect Deters with senior Trump administration officials in exchange for the payment. Deters, who has described the arrangement as a quid pro quo, said he ultimately refused the request.

However, her lawyer has disputed the allegations, challenged the authenticity of the messages, and maintained that she did nothing wrong.

Her representatives have also argued that money she sought from Deters related to legitimate professional services, including speaking engagements.

Kimberly and Don Jr. called it quits in 2024, after a nearly three-year engagement. CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS

Guilfoyle, who was previously engaged to Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was confirmed as ambassador in 2025.

But the controversy has widened beyond the alleged payment request.

Reports have raised questions about luxury travel and other benefits Guilfoyle allegedly received from wealthy Greek business figures, as well as her relationship with a lobbyist representing a Greek construction and energy company who reportedly accompanied her to official diplomatic meetings.

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Guilfoyle has also faced allegations that she made threatening remarks to Greek officials, including suggesting the United States could interfere in the country’s political affairs.

The State Department’s inspector general began investigating Guilfoyle and the U.S. Embassy in Athens last week.

Donald Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle bow their heads in prayer during a Greek Independence Day celebration at the White House on March 26, 2026. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

The allegations have also drawn scrutiny from congressional Democrats, who have called for investigations into potential conflicts of interest and the use of public office for private benefit.

Trump signaled his growing frustration on Monday, telling reporters that the administration was examining whether to remove her and adding: “We’re not happy.”

By Tuesday, Zacharia had announced she had been asked to resign.

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