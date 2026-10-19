GREEKS BARING RIFTS Guilfoyle’s Banishment by Trumps Over Nasty Texts Exposed A Greek newspaper claims the Trump family wanted Guilfoyle out of the country. CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS

The Trump family reportedly banished Kimberly Guilfoyle to Greece over vicious messages about Donald Trump Jr.’s future wife.

According to a bombshell investigation published by the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, a source claimed Guilfoyle, 57, and President Donald Trump’s eldest son, 48, were embroiled in a vicious falling-out when he discovered insulting messages she had written about Bettina Anderson, 39, whom he subsequently married.

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The source told the outlet that the messages contained deeply unflattering allegations about Anderson’s past. This prompted the Trump family to want Guilfoyle removed from the United States—and to foist her on the faraway European capital.

U.S. President Donald Trump has tried to distance himself from Kimberly Guilfoyle. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The extraordinary claim sheds new light on the former Fox News star’s appointment as ambassador in Athens following her bitter split from Don Jr. in 2024—and comes less than a week after Trump, 80, abruptly ended her diplomatic career amid allegations of financial misconduct.

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Kathimerini did not publish the messages that allegedly reached Don Jr. or establish when he saw them. However, it separately referenced the insulting exchanges involving Trump donor Eric Deters that emerged in a dossier released earlier this month by the MAGA donor.

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In one exchange first reported by the Daily Beast, Guilfoyle disparaged reports of Don Jr.’s romance with Anderson and appeared to accuse the Palm Beach socialite of courting publicity.

Deters responded with the vicious insult “What a c--t,” to which Guilfoyle allegedly agreed before accusing Anderson of supplying bikini photographs to the Daily Mail.

Guilfoyle was married to Gavin Newsom in the early 2000s. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Guilfoyle’s lawyer, Jesse Binnall, has challenged the messages’ authenticity, and it remains unclear whether the texts Kathimerini described were the same exchanges.

But the new account, translated from the original Greek-language article published on Sunday, suggests Guilfoyle’s diplomatic appointment in December 2024 was designed to put thousands of miles between her and the president’s family.

Another source told the newspaper that the Trumps had effectively offloaded Guilfoyle onto Greece, where political and business figures mistakenly believed her proximity to the president gave her enormous influence in Washington.

News of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s relationship reportedly sent Guilfoyle into a rage. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The revelations compound Guilfoyle’s downfall, which came after The Wall Street Journal published allegations that she had pressed Deters to pay $100,000 towards her American Express bill shortly before her Senate confirmation hearing.

Deters claimed Guilfoyle offered to use his connections in the Trump administration to help resolve his legal and tax problems. She has denied wrongdoing, and Deters says he refused to make the payment.

Last Tuesday, the White House publicly announced that Guilfoyle had been asked to resign.

Trump subsequently distanced himself from his former prospective daughter-in-law, declaring: “She wasn’t a member of my family.”

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Deters, 63, also described the couple’s deteriorating relationship in a no-holds-barred interview with Joanna Coles on The Daily Beast Podcast.

In his telling, which has not been independently corroborated, Deters claimed that Don Jr. barely acknowledged his then-fiancée at one political event he attended in 2024 and refused to sit beside her or engage in conversation.

Deters appeared in a series of photographs with Guilfoyle when they met. Eric Deters

He alleged that Guilfoyle repeatedly asked him to praise her in front of Don Jr. and instructed others to conceal the alcoholic drinks she was consuming from her partner. He also claimed that Guilfoyle later made insulting remarks about the men in the Trump family.

Guilfoyle has rejected the misconduct allegations against her and promised to defend her reputation. She has not publicly addressed the specific claim that insulting messages about Anderson helped have her sent into Greek exile.

The Daily Beast has contacted Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., the White House, and the State Department for comment.

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