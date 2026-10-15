I Brought Down Kimberly—and Best Is Yet to Come: Eric Deters
Deters said he believes he did the Trump administration a favor.
The MAGA donor who exposed Kimberly Guilfoyle for begging him for $100,000 off the books claims his takedown of the now ex-ambassador is only the beginning.
Appearing on The Daily Beast Podcast, former Kentucky congressional candidate Eric Deters said he is ready for a lengthy court battle if the Trump administration doesn’t meet his demands in a timely manner.
“I’m going to sue Kimberly Guilfoyle—which means I get to subpoena Don Jr., I get to subpoena documents, I get to take her deposition under oath. I get to make this thing go non-stop all the way through JD Vance’s run for president,” he told host Joanna Coles.
Deters, 63, aired out Guilfoyle’s dirty laundry by publishing text messages in which she had begged him to pay her $100,000 American Express bill days before her confirmation hearing last July, according to The Wall Street Journal.
He had promised her payments of up to $1 million if she could get the Trump administration’s attention on some issues that were important to him concerning taxes and charges against a doctor accused of defrauding insurers, the Journal reported. He said he had already paid her $300,000 for speaking engagements since 2020.
Deters told MS NOW last week he had reached out to her to convince the Trump administration to extradite Dr. Abubakar Atiq Durrani, a fugitive who fled the U.S. after being indicted on charges of healthcare fraud, among other crimes.
Deters’ law firm represents more than 500 patients in medical malpractice cases against Durrani, according to the Lexington Herald Leader. However, he said that his request to “grifter” Guilfoyle was returned with “quid pro quo” demands.
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After the story broke, Deters said he would sue her for defamation after she and her lawyers said the text messages were fake and that he was “a known blackmailer.”
Guilfoyle has said the allegations against her are “false” and that she intends to “vigorously” defend her name.
The Trump donor’s bombshell revelations were a major factor in the administration’s decision to effectively and unceremoniously ax Guilfoyle on live television Tuesday. Deters said he saw the opportunity to bring his request directly to the administration.
He told Coles he had contacted and was subsequently ignored by Vice President JD Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Todd Blanche, and even President Donald Trump himself, over his request for support of an extradition process for Durrani.
“The greatest disrespect you can have is when they ignore you,” Deters said. “So I point blank have told them, ‘Alright, you keep ignoring me, I’m going to keep thumping.’”
He dismissed claims that he was engaging in extortion, saying what he was doing was just “politics” and that he was “playing political hardball.”
Deters said that the administration had ignored him initially because “they didn’t think anybody would care,” but now, he believes “they’re loving it because I have eliminated their Kimberly Guilfoyle freaking problem.”
“By the way, I know they hate Kimberly,” he explained. “Kai made some really interesting posts when Don Jr. got rid of her and started dating Bettina.”
Deters continued, “I’m telling you, they cannot stand Kimberly. Don Jr., I’m sure, got sick of her. She is a b---h! I’m sure Don Jr. had crazy sex, and then it was over.”
Coles asked whether Deters feared any potential retribution from the Trump administration, noting the president’s particularly vindictive nature. He said he wasn’t worried because he has “the protection of the national, and now international, news media watching the story.”
“I got Viking blood in me,” he added. “I got it in my blood to be tough.”
The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.
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