The casting gods have heard the prayers of the Internet Stans Obsessed With Veteran Character Actresses, and are smiling down upon us.

As Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) saddles up for her big tour, Hacks has announced a few of the ladies she’ll meet along the way. HBO Max has announced that Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen, and Margaret Cho are joining in on the fun in the hit comedy’s second season, which is set to debut later this spring.

When we left Deborah and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) last season, they were in a tricky spot. The comedian had officially tapped her young apprentice to help write new material on a tour, but as they depart for their first destination, Ava’s hit with burning news: a slanderous email she penned about Deborah will be used against her in a new TV show. HBO Max’s official logline states that their “dark mentorship” will continue to “evolve” as they tour the nation.

Though we don’t know exactly the roles they’ll play in Season 2, the actresses attached in new roles match the promising energy of the show’s first season. Metcalf, Kelly, and Wen have signed on as recurring guest stars, with Cho hopping in a guest role. They’ll be joined by returning cast members Smart, Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and Jane Adams.

Emmy-award winner Laurie Metcalf knows quite a bit about complicated intergenerational relationships—just take it from Lady Bird. Most recently, she’s been starring in episodes of The Conners, The Dropout, and Q-Force, and she’s best known for her turn on Roseanne as Jackie Harris.

You might recognize Martha Kelly from her recent fan-favorite role in Euphoria, drug kingpin Laurie. HBO is doubling down on the actress, who also starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Marriage Story. She’ll be joined by Ming-Na Wen, who has been killing it as Fennec Shand in Disney+’s Star Wars sagas The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett recently.

Hacks is created by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky, who picked up two Emmy statues together at the 2021 ceremonies. The trio executive produce alongside Michael Schur, David Miner, and Morgan Sackett.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Hacks will return this May, though HBO Max has yet to announce an official release date. That’s showbiz!