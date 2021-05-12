The Jean Smartaissance Has Arrived: Inside Her Spectacular ‘Hacks’ and ‘Mare of Easttown’ Performances
With spectacular dual showcases in “Hacks” and “Mare of Easttown,” the veteran actress is doing some of the best work of her career. “Where was all this 25 years ago?!” she jokes.
When Jean Smart was in middle school, it was popular for girls to dress as Holly Golightly, Audrey Hepburn’s tiara-adorned character from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, for Halloween. Elizabeth Taylor’s version of Cleopatra from the 1963 film was also a hit, not to mention the usual suspects: witches, ghosts, and princesses (oh my!).
Eleven-year-old Jean Smart, however, dressed as Phyllis Diller.
The trailblazing comedian with the electroshock cloud of teased hair, a wardrobe of gaudy, technicolor-sequined dresses, a long cigarette as a permanent fifth appendage, and a caustic, self-deprecating sense of humor may have been a surprising choice for a young girl’s Halloween costume.