When Jean Smart was in middle school, it was popular for girls to dress as Holly Golightly, Audrey Hepburn’s tiara-adorned character from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, for Halloween. Elizabeth Taylor’s version of Cleopatra from the 1963 film was also a hit, not to mention the usual suspects: witches, ghosts, and princesses (oh my!).

Eleven-year-old Jean Smart, however, dressed as Phyllis Diller.

The trailblazing comedian with the electroshock cloud of teased hair, a wardrobe of gaudy, technicolor-sequined dresses, a long cigarette as a permanent fifth appendage, and a caustic, self-deprecating sense of humor may have been a surprising choice for a young girl’s Halloween costume.