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DON'T POKE THE BEAR

Hegseth Goon’s Shocking Secret Putin Plea to Allies Is Leaked

NATO countries bordering Russia have been warned to tone down their rhetoric.

pete hegseth

Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

By Leigh Kimmins

Pete Hegseth’s department wants European allies to start being a bit nicer to Russia, according to a new report.

People familiar with the jaw-dropping plea told Reuters that Pentagon officials, including policy chief Elbridge Colby, have urged allies across the pond to cool their rhetoric about the threat posed by Vladimir Putin’s regime, warning that the result could compromise continental security.

President Donald Trump (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin
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Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, all of which border Russia and face persistent, high-intensity pressure from the Kremlin, have been told to scale back public statements, insiders told Reuters.

President Donald Trump (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin

Trump has a warm relationship with the Russian dictator.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The request comes as President Donald Trump gets cozy with Putin again, lifting sanctions on Russian fuel to relieve the choked U.S. market. The development also comes as midterm elections are just days away.

The Pentagon did not deny the story, telling Reuters: “Private conversations among allies are just that, so we will not comment on these allegations.”

One source said that U.S. top brass don’t like proclamations that Russia is becoming increasingly desperate as a Ukrainian counter-offensive appears to be slowing Putin’s so-called “special military operation.”

U.S. Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby, 46, reportedly summoned a top Vatican diplomat to a meeting at the Pentagon.

U.S. Under Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby, 46, reportedly delivered some of the pleas.

Tom Nicholson/REUTERS

One insider who spoke to Reuters said Colby, whose foreign policy approach has reportedly “p----d off” many inside the White House, told a Baltic ally not to “poke” the Russian bear by suggesting it was “cornered like a rat.”

Estonian ⁠Prime Minister Kristen Michal referred to Putin as a “rat in a corner” in late September, suggesting the Kremlin chief was resorting to ugly tactics as his Ukrainian operation falters.

“We are helping you. The Americans are there,” another European official said, describing the Pentagon’s private messaging. “Just don’t be loud. Don’t make noise.”

In another meeting, the Pentagon urged an Estonian delegation to be “measured,” another insider said.

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Officials have previously said it is counterproductive to emphasize the threat posed by Russia.

Earlier this month, Trump effectively lifted congressional sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine by announcing a deal to allow Russia to export diesel to global markets.

Now, the Trump administration is desperately trying to persuade U.S. firms to accept Russian diesel shipments as part of the president’s plan to ease the global crisis, according to The Washington Sun.

Numerous American firms are reluctant to accept Russian diesel currently crossing the Atlantic, fearing they could violate sanctions designed to restrict funding for the Kremlin’s war effort.

The Pentagon has been contacted for comment.

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Leigh Kimmins
Leigh KimminsReporter

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