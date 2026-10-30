Hegseth Goon’s Shocking Secret Putin Plea to Allies Is Leaked
NATO countries bordering Russia have been warned to tone down their rhetoric.
Pete Hegseth’s department wants European allies to start being a bit nicer to Russia, according to a new report.
People familiar with the jaw-dropping plea told Reuters that Pentagon officials, including policy chief Elbridge Colby, have urged allies across the pond to cool their rhetoric about the threat posed by Vladimir Putin’s regime, warning that the result could compromise continental security.
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, all of which border Russia and face persistent, high-intensity pressure from the Kremlin, have been told to scale back public statements, insiders told Reuters.
The request comes as President Donald Trump gets cozy with Putin again, lifting sanctions on Russian fuel to relieve the choked U.S. market. The development also comes as midterm elections are just days away.
The Pentagon did not deny the story, telling Reuters: “Private conversations among allies are just that, so we will not comment on these allegations.”
Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
One source said that U.S. top brass don’t like proclamations that Russia is becoming increasingly desperate as a Ukrainian counter-offensive appears to be slowing Putin’s so-called “special military operation.”
One insider who spoke to Reuters said Colby, whose foreign policy approach has reportedly “p----d off” many inside the White House, told a Baltic ally not to “poke” the Russian bear by suggesting it was “cornered like a rat.”
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal referred to Putin as a “rat in a corner” in late September, suggesting the Kremlin chief was resorting to ugly tactics as his Ukrainian operation falters.
“We are helping you. The Americans are there,” another European official said, describing the Pentagon’s private messaging. “Just don’t be loud. Don’t make noise.”
In another meeting, the Pentagon urged an Estonian delegation to be “measured,” another insider said.
Officials have previously said it is counterproductive to emphasize the threat posed by Russia.
Earlier this month, Trump effectively lifted congressional sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine by announcing a deal to allow Russia to export diesel to global markets.
Now, the Trump administration is desperately trying to persuade U.S. firms to accept Russian diesel shipments as part of the president’s plan to ease the global crisis, according to The Washington Sun.
Numerous American firms are reluctant to accept Russian diesel currently crossing the Atlantic, fearing they could violate sanctions designed to restrict funding for the Kremlin’s war effort.
The Pentagon has been contacted for comment.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…