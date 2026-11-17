SINKING FEELING Hegseth Navy Goon Blasted for Vile Suicide Remarks Hung Cao gave an ‘inhumane’ response to concerns about warship’s conditions.

Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as Navy secretary was shredded on Capitol Hill for his response to concerns about attempted suicides by sailors in the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao appeared before senators on the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing to serve permanently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cao was grilled by Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal over what sailors were facing during their near-record deployment.

“You see it as eight suicide attempts. I see it as eight suicide mitigations,” Cao told Blumenthal. “Because of the chaplains we have onboard, the deployment resiliency counselors, as well as mental health specialists.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Blumenthal had noted that he had written to Cao about the situation on the USS Lincoln in August and concerns about mental health, and the acting secretary responded that the strike group had “not seen a statistically significant increase in serious medical emergencies.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The Connecticut senator pointed out that it was not until later that Cao acknowledged eight suicide attempts. The revelation was made in a September letter to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand that stated, “Since the beginning of Lincoln’s deployment, there have been a total of eight suicide attempts across the strike group.”

On Tuesday, Cao referred to them as “suicide mitigations” while defending the administration.

“Carrier strike groups, when they deploy, have about one to two suicides. This is well before Epic Fury,” Cao said. “It’s just unfortunately this is the fight we’re dealing with right now. We had zero actual suicides onboard the Abraham Lincoln.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register