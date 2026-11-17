LIFE IN THE FAST LANE Trump Goon Offers Wild Excuse for Private Jet Jaunt Amid Flight Chaos “We still got to live our lives,” Markwayne Mullin said as he sought to justify his private jet jaunt amid the nationwide flight crisis.

President Donald Trump’s Homeland Security secretary has offered a jaw-dropping defense for taking a government jet to a college football game while thousands of stranded travelers were still wondering when they’d get home.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin jetted off to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday evening to watch LSU play on Texas as airlines continued to reel from the unprecedented technical meltdown, the New York Post reports.

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By the time Mullin, 49, was enjoying the game from a private box of Ben Bordelon, whose company has received billions of dollars in contracts with the DHS, roughly 14,000 flights had been canceled. The cancellations would carry into Sunday.

Mullin’s 1,000-mile weekend jaunt came less than 24 hours after an extraordinary Friday night at the White House, where he and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy delivered a train-wreck press conference over the shocking communications failure that halted flights nationwide. Department of Homeland Security

But Mullin dug in when he was pressed about the timing of his private-plane jaunt in the middle of the nationwide flight crisis.

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“We still got to live our life at the same time,” the Trump Cabinet member told Joe Kernen on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday. “We still have family, friends, and—but we also have work we do every day.”

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Mullin said he is required to be “in communication” around the clock and suggested he had actually dealt with a DHS matter during the game.

By Monday, more than 28,300 flights had been delayed and 18,520 since Friday, according to Fox Business. Paola Chiomante/REUTERS

“Uhh, and, uhh, and we, we actually had an issue that we had to deal with at the same time. Umm, but, uhh, I, I would have—I would have never taken airspace if airspace wasn’t open,” he said.

Mullin flew to the game less than 24 hours after the more than four-hour-long nationwide ground stop was lifted on Friday evening—though the fallout continued through the weekend.

The former Oklahoma senator gave a bizarre excuse when Kernen questioned his presence in Bordelsen’s private box. Bordelsen’s shipbuilding company, Bollinger Shipyards, secured a $2.2 billion Coast Guard contract in July to build four Arctic icebreakers.

Critics blasted the administration for its slow response in communicating with travelers during the crisis. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

“I’d never met him before, never talked to him before. I actually called Steve Scalise, uh, uh, to get the tickets because he’s a huge LSU fan,” Mullin said, shifting the blame to Louisiana GOP Rep. Steve Scalise.

He then claimed that Bollinger Shipyards’ $2.2 billion contract was awarded before Trump appointed him as DHS secretary in March. While it is true that Bollinger Shipyards was initially awarded the contract in December 2025, it was finalized under Mullin’s purview in July, including the final price tag.

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“There was never a connection or never business spoke about that, uhh, while I was there,” Mullin said. “And like I said, Steve Scalise is who, who, who helped—who helped me, uh, uh, um, get the tickets.”

He added that he needs to “pay personally” whenever he uses government aircraft for personal travel.

As Homeland Security secretary, Mullin is prohibited from flying commercially for security reasons. When traveling for personal reasons on government aircraft, he must reimburse the government for the equivalent cost of an economy-class ticket.

But the reimbursements cover only a fraction of the true cost to taxpayers and are not disclosed; government aircraft used by Cabinet members often cost roughly $10,000 an hour.

When reached for comment, a DHS spokesperson told the Daily Beast, “Secretary Mullin is required by law to travel on a government airplane. This is to ensure access to secure communications and to comply by his constitutional duty of continuity of government should a national emergency arise. Any flight not related to his service as DHS Secretary he pays for personally.”

“Secretary Mullin abides by all ethics requirements.”

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