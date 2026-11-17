MARKY ANTOINETTE Trump Goon Enjoys Private Plane Jaunt During Flight Misery The DHS chief lived it up as stranded passengers battled travel chaos. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump’s Homeland Security secretary flew on a government jet to a college football game amid the fallout from a nationwide aviation shutdown.

Markwayne Mullin, 49, enjoyed his Saturday night watching Texas beat LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, while airlines struggled to recover from an unprecedented technical failure. More than 14,000 flights were canceled on Friday and Saturday.

Thousands of travelers faced chaos during the shutdown, but not Markwayne Mullin. Elijah Nouvelage/REUTERS

Mullin watched the game from the private box of Ben Bordelon, whose shipbuilding company has billions of dollars in contracts with his department, the New York Post revealed Tuesday. Bordelon is the president and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards, which secured a $2.2 billion Coast Guard contract in July to construct four Arctic icebreakers.

The company has received plenty of attention from senior Trump administration officials. White House budget director Russell Vought and Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Kevin Lunday visited its facilities last month to inspect progress on the lucrative project.

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The Department of Homeland Security defended Mullin’s football flight, saying he was legally required to use government aircraft for security reasons and paid for his trip out of his own pocket. “Any flight not related to his service as DHS Secretary he pays for personally,” a spokesperson told the Post.

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A government source said the secretary’s flight received no special treatment and departed roughly 24 hours after the FAA had reopened American airspace.

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The department also maintained that Mullin had never met Bordelon before and had bought his own tickets through a friend at market value. “Secretary Mullin abides by all ethics requirements,” the spokesperson added.

Mullin’s 1,000-mile weekend jaunt came after an extraordinary Friday night at the White House, when he and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy faced the media over the shocking communications failure that halted flights nationwide.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks as Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin looks on at the White House after the FAA issued a national ground stop. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

The following evening, Mullin was among the spectators at Tiger Stadium, watching a dramatic Texas comeback win, 21-22.

Mullin was back in Washington Sunday, telling Fox News he didn’t expect anyone to be dismissed over the aviation meltdown.

Mullin watched Arch Manning of the Texas Longhorns throw the game-winning touchdown against the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Icon Sportswire/Derick Hingle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

His outing follows months of controversy over DHS aircraft spending. PunchUp reported Monday that White House chief of staff Stephen Miller has been accused of actioning an “urgent” $303 million deal for five jets in the final days of Mullin’s predecessor, Kristi Noem.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Homeland Security and Bollinger Shipyards for comment.

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