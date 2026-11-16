FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS Meddling Miller Blamed for ICE Barbie’s Final $300M Disaster Claims that the new White House chief of staff allegedly pushed through a frantic weekend aircraft deal have sparked an explosive blame game. exclusive Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Stephen Miller has been accused of saddling his own Department of Homeland Security chief with a $300 million bill for unused aircraft in a last-minute deal now under congressional investigation.

The explosive claims have sparked a remarkable blame game at the top of the Trump administration, with everyone trying to wash their hands of the expensive blunder.

Several White House and DHS sources have told PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s sister Substack, that Donald Trump’s new chief of staff was behind the controversial “urgent” demand to spend $303 million on five jets on the evening Kristi Noem officially left office.

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The controversial jet saga helped sink former Secretary Noem. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

The company behind the deal has revealed it had to be finalized before Markwayne Mullin took over, creating a frantic weekend push for two planes from cheapo carrier Avelo and the $108 million “Mile High Boudoir Jet.” The latter helped sink Noem’s leadership after she was humiliated over it during bruising congressional hearings before Trump, 80, fired her.

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Miller has repeatedly refused to deny on the record that he was behind the decision to buy the fleet, but one senior DHS source with direct knowledge of the arrangement told PunchUp that the decision “would have come down to Miller.”

There was a frantic rush to finalize the jet deal before Mullin took office. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

They suggested it had been rushed through “before the new folks came in” to “show it was [a] deal under the old crew” in a bid to “save face for POTUS.” They also revealed that Noem had signed a lease-to-buy contract with a massive “trip wire” cancellation fee—believed to be around $200 million—attached. “It was a huge black eye for the White House,” the insider added.

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Another top administration official said it was inconceivable that Miller did not at the very least know about it. “I find it hard to believe that Miller, who ruled his agencies with an iron fist, had no idea what was going on,” the insider told us. “If he didn’t know, why not?”

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The White House has insisted it played no part in the deal and blamed Noem. But in a stunning intervention, the contractor that bought the fleet on the government’s behalf told us that “neither Secretary Noem nor her immediate staff” was involved in the “urgent” decision to buy the aircraft, allocate the money, or approve the final transaction.

Trump elevated Miller, the architect of his hardline immigration policies, to replace Susie Wiles in his most powerful staff position last Monday after the Republicans’ devastating midterm mauling.

But it was his oversight of DHS, filling the gap left by Noem’s exit on March 5, that allegedly led him to sign off on the purchase. Numerous sources say Miller had effectively been directing the department after Trump fired her and that, by the time the order was made, she had begun duties as Trump’s special envoy to the Western Hemisphere.

At the center of the intrigue is Daedalus, the contractor chaired by Noem donor William Walters III.

The company told PunchUp that it was contacted by DHS on the evening of Friday, March 20, with an urgent demand to arrange the purchase of five aircraft by close of business the following Monday. Three had already been acquired by companies tied to Walters—including the “Boudoir Jet”—leaving staff scrambling to get the Avelo craft over the line as part of the $ 303 million deal. The contract modification was finalized on the Tuesday morning, hours before Mullin was sworn in.

Walters has political ties to Noem. LinkedIn/William Walters

Daedalus declined to identify the DHS official responsible for the Friday demand.

Noem was in Georgetown, Guyana, on March 24 with Corey Lewandowski, her chief adviser and rumored lover, who is under criminal investigation over corruption allegations from his time at DHS. He has not been charged and denies wrongdoing.

Lewandowski is under investigation for his alleged role in DHS contracting. @CLewandowski_/X

The administration is backing Miller at Noem’s expense. “Former Secretary Noem purchased the planes,” a White House spokeswoman told PunchUp in response to our inquiry. DHS Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar said the planes “were purchased under Secretary Noem without input from White House officials.”

Edgar added that they replaced aging aircraft and provided capabilities for deportations and official travel, yet much of the fleet has since sat unused in Louisiana.

Mullin subsequently consulted the administration about what to do with the jets, a White House spokesperson confirmed. “It was decided in light of the large termination fee in the contract, the fiscally responsible thing to do was keep the planes,” the spokesperson said.

A White House official told PunchUp that Mullin took the problem to Wiles, Miller’s predecessor, who examined the costs and advised against canceling the purchases. They, and the White House itself, declined to disclose the penalty, but two sources said it was around two-thirds of the total cost—about $200 million.

Miller took over as Chief of Staff after Trump ousted Susie Wiles. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A senior DHS official called it a “stupid penalty written in the contract that was a win-win for the other side,” adding that the administration faced a choice: pay millions “for nothing,” or get “stuck with the planes” and have “to explain them and use them.”

In April, PunchUp revealed that the White House directed DHS to buy Noem’s luxury plane for $108 million, $38 million more than the $70 million the department publicly claimed, then commandeered it for Melania Trump and other senior administration officials.

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Daedalus said career contracting officers judged the prices fairly and that the company secured aircraft under “very tight time constraints in an incredibly competitive market.”

Walters, a former State Department surgeon, also founded controversial DHS contractor Salus Worldwide Solutions, which was stripped of its role running Trump’s Project Homecoming self-deportation scheme in September. He donated $10,000 to a Noem-aligned political action committee in October 2024.

Public records show an affiliated nonprofit paid Lewandowski’s consulting firm $265,500 and Noem’s company $137,842 that year. Walters denies receiving preferential treatment.

Congressional investigators are also demanding answers. Rep. Bennie Thompson requested aircraft records from Mullin and Walters, while Democratic senators Richard Blumenthal, Peter Welch, and Adam Schiff have demanded purchase agreements and communications.

Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.

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