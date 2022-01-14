Another GOP Rep Who Voted to Impeach Trump Won’t Seek Re-Election
House Rep. John Katko (R-NY), one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, said Friday he would not seek re-election, becoming the 13th House Republican to bow out. In a statement, he attributed his decision to a desire to “enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way.” “Representing Central New York in Congress—solving real problems, and relentlessly championing bipartisanship—has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime,” he said. Katko broke from most Republicans after the Capitol riot, working with Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) to form a Jan. 6 commission. Trump raged at Katko after the impeachment vote, calling him “bad news” in a handwritten note to the chairman of the Onondaga County Conservative Party, which withdrew support for Katko. “A great move,” Trump wrote. “Katko will never win again.”