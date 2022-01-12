12th House Republican Bows Out of the Next Election
‘I WILL BE DAMNED’
Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) announced Wednesday that he will not run again for Congress come November, becoming the 12th House Republican to retire or seek another office. Overall, 38 House members have said they wont run again in November. Hollingsworth cited his support for term limits as the reason for his decision. “I ran for Congress to return this government to the people from the career politicians who had broken it, and I will be damned if I become one in the process,” Hollingsworth wrote in an opinion piece in the Indianapolis Star. He was voted in to Congress in 2017 and will leave after three terms. He declined to reveal his plans going forward, saying he would “contemplate how I can work for you in new and better ways in the future.”