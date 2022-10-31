How Fashion Icons Bella Hadid, Ruby Aldridge, and Julia Fox Nailed Halloween

Every year, Hollywood’s best and brightest step out for glamorous Halloween parties and routinely miss the mark due to their overabundance of corniness and unearned self-confidence.

If you really want to see how Halloween is done right, it’s best to turn to the brightest stars in high fashion, who always find a way to look spooky without completely embarrassing themselves.

2022’s Exhibit A: Bella Hadid. Where would we be without Hadid, the most hardworking chameleon in the business and a super-nice person to boot? Hadid was too busy to fully commit to a masked getup this year, so the supermodel went with a red hooded Schiaparelli ensemble this year and dubbed it “a walking HEART.” If there’s one thing you can count on a Libra for, it’s an intimidatingly good outfit, no matter what the circumstances.

Sam Visser, Dior Makeup’s new brand ambassador, dressed up as Robert De Niro in an old airport photograph, which is exactly the type of niche excellence we’d expect from someone with true taste.

From her personal Instagram, it looks as though Bode designer Emily Adams Bode dressed as a red headdress-wearing, polka dotted clown. Designer Ulla Johnson posted her love for Halloween on her Instagram story as well, but appeared to prioritize getting her kids dressed up rather than herself. Womenswear designer Christian Siriano went with an opulent, enormously over-the-top, black feathered ensemble in keeping with his own dramatic designs.

Model, photographer and writer Richie Shazam, alongside longtime collaborators Julia Fox and stylist Briana Andalore, attended a New York party dressed as Ruby Rhod, Chris Tucker’s iconic, flamboyant, leopard print-clad character from sci-fi classic The Fifth Element. Fox, of course, dressed up as the gorgeous humanoid Leeloo, while Andalore dressed as a minor character: Zorg’s Secretary.

Over the weekend, designer Jonathan Anderson posted a cheeky series of Halloween-appropriate items from his line: a Carrie tee, sweatshirt and tote bag.

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than a cold hard classic costume: model Ruby Aldridge, who’s served as the face of big brands like Coach and Calvin Klein, went with a crowd-pleasing sheet ghost getup.

Massive YouTube star Emma Chamberlain evenly straddles the worlds of modern day celebrity and fashion world success, so we’ll count the Louis Vuitton brand ambassador amongst her sartorially elite peers due to the strength of her costume: alongside recently-confirmed boyfriend Tucker Pillsbury (what an insanely Gen Z name), Chamberlain dressed as one-half of the iconic creepy murdered twin duo from The Shining.

Brooklyn Beckham, son of iconic Spice Girl-turned-major designer Victoria Beckham, dressed as Romeo to new wife Nicola Peltz’s Juliet. They looked adorable, and Page Six pointed out that their couple's costume could allude to the rumors of discord between Peltz and Victoria Beckham that erupted over whether the latter had refused to design the former’s wedding dress (both parties insist there's no beef).

And then there was Kendall Jenner: however you might feel about her (boring) personality, you can’t deny Jenner has made huge, well-paid strides in the fashion world as a top model, and her Halloween costume—a sexy, butt cheek-revealing take on Jessie from the Toy Story movies—slayed.