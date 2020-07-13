Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Reportedly Plan Two Weddings Costing $5m. Lucky Her Daddy’s a Billionaire

While the rest of the planet wonders anxiously what the future holds, life for the super-rich goes on in its typical lavish style.

In the latest stunning example of the triumph of inequality in the time of coronavirus, two 20-somethings, who have not exactly reached the top of their respective fields (photography and acting), are reported to be planning not one but two lavish weddings, with a bill said to be topping $5m.

The youngsters in question are Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

And while soccer star David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria might think they are rich, their $500m fortune is small potatoes indeed compared to Nelson Peltz, father of the bride-to-be.

Peltz is said to be worth a staggering $1.6bn. To put that in visual terms, if both families changed all their money into single dollar bills and made a tower, the Beckhams would reach some 3 miles above earth, while Peltz’s would soar almost 100 miles into the atmosphere.

So it is perhaps not entirely surprising that the Beckhams seem utterly delighted by their son’s marriage announcement on Instagram this week, despite him having met Nicola just nine months ago after apparently being introduced by Sofia Richie.

No doubt the Beckhams will be hoping that the Peltzes are sufficiently old fashioned to observe the tradition that the bride’s family pays for the wedding. In this case, there will be two, one in each of their native countries, although with the wedding being penciled in for late summer 2021, there is of course plenty of scope for a slip between cup and lip.

The nuptial ceremonies will together cost some $5m, according to the Daily Mail. Peltz, a frozen food baron, reportedly spent £800,000 on a Bar Mitzvah for his twin sons in 2016.

A source told the Mail: “David and Victoria are thrilled. They feel he has finally met a girl who is not after him for fame or money.”

Peltz is well known on the young Hollywood scene; in 2016, she dated Justin Bieber and then went out with Anwar Hadid, the brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella. She is known to flit between her parents sumptuous homes in New York and Florida in one of the family’s two private jets.

Her father was forced to give up commuting into the city by helicopter after neighbors objected to the noise.

Peltz Sr. is an avid supporter of Donald Trump, recently holding a $500,000-per-couple fundraiser for the president. He has ten children ranging in age from 54 to 17, which could set off an interesting Succession-style narrative someday.

Brooklyn is a photographer and Peltz is an actress, she has changed her Instagram ident to show her and Brooklyn embracing, so we know it must be really serious.