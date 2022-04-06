How to Catch Every Single Stroke of The Masters This Weekend

While the Masters is already considered to be the most prestigious and iconic golf tournament in the world, there is even more to get excited about this year. For the first time since a devastating car accident almost ended his career, Tiger Woods is set to compete this weekend. That’s right, the biggest golfer of a generation and possibly ever is going to compete at the professional level for the first time in over a year.

It also happens to be the tournament of his last major tournament win as well with the iconic Masters comeback in 2019 solidifying that he was truly back at the top once more. All of this is to say that if you are planning on watching any year of the Masters, this might be the one to choose. The Masters is going to take place over the course of four days with the event starting on April 7 and lasting until April 10.

For the first two days of the tournament, all the coverage will be stationed on ESPN where you’ll be able to follow all the action. Through ESPN+ you’ll gain access to additional content and coverage of the event as the premium subscription follows the PGA Tour all year.

Following this, all of the coverage switches over the CBS where the final two days of the tournament, including the championship rounds, will take place. CBS is available as a national TV station anywhere in the US and shouldn’t require anything else to watch it.

You can buy ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month. The subscription service provides exclusive sports content including additional articles, access to broadcasts of several different sporting events and a number of original ESPN shows and films.

ESPN+ Catch every bit of The Masters coverage on ESPN+ Shop at ESPN+ $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.