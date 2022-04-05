Tiger Woods Is Back: ‘I Feel Like I Am Going to Play’ in the Masters
CALL IT A COMEBACK
Tiger Woods is back—as of now. The golf legend said he intended to play at this week’s Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia, his first major golf tournament since his horrific car crash 14 months ago that nearly led to a leg amputation. “As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said at a press conference Tuesday. “I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered each and every day.” Woods had expressed interest in playing at this year’s event, which he has previously won five times, but questions lingered on whether his recovery has progressed far enough. Fred Couples, a friend of Woods’ who frequently practices with him, said the walks over the hilly terrain of the course could prove the ultimate challenge. “It’s brutal to walk, and to go do that after what he’s gone through— whatever it was, 14 months ago—and to be playing today?” Couples told The New York Times. “If he can walk around here in 72 holes, he’ll contend. He’s too good.”