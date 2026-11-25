Howard Lutnick is placing highly trained investigators on his private jet and in his luxury homes, according to whistleblowers.

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Donald Trump’s billionaire commerce secretary pulled security personnel away from nationally important jobs to serve on his private protection detail, according to insiders.

Howard Lutnick “alienated” some of his regular security so badly that they left, forcing him to look elsewhere for protection, according to people familiar with the situation who spoke to The Atlantic.

The insiders said Lutnick plucked people from the Bureau of Industry and Security, whose duties included blocking the smuggling of AI chips to China. Instead, they were told they would serve on his private jet and at his various properties, the sources said.

The news comes amid the scandal involving Nvidia boss Jensen Huang. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Lutnick, the former boss of financial services giant Cantor Fitzgerald, is worth an estimated $7.1 billion, according to Forbes. He owns homes in Washington, D.C., New York City, the Hamptons, and South Florida. The D.C. mansion, inspired by the Château du Grand-Lucé in France’s Loire Valley, was bought for $25 million in 2024.

Protecting Lutnick at those properties is outside the agents’ remit. They are supposed to regulate sensitive exports, enforce export control laws, and promote U.S. strategic technology leadership.

“They’re not trained for protective detail,” one current official told The Atlantic. “These are professional investigators.”

A former official called it “completely inappropriate” to pull BIS agents.

They added that officials in his department were shocked by the move, especially amid an artificial intelligence race with China that took a wild turn when Nvidia boss Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with a suspected Chinese spy who allegedly funneled powerful chips to Beijing via a third-party country.

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The alleged move from Lutnick is all the more puzzling given that the Commerce Department has its own Office of Security—and that Lutnick could afford to pay for his own security. However, one source said he wanted beefier protection, comparable to other high-ranking Cabinet officials.

An insider said that Lutnick pulls three or four of the 200 or so Bureau of Industry and Security agents at a time. This is ironic given that, in April, Lutnick appealed for more enforcement personnel, including 290 new enforcement officers, partly to prevent the diversion of semiconductors to China.

A Commerce Department official painted the arrangement as temporary. They said in a statement that “at a time when the Secretary was facing the highest level of credible threats in the Department’s history some agents were temporarily detailed to augment executive protection.”

An insider said that Lutnick pulls three or four of the 200 or so Bureau of Industry and Security agents at a time. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The debacle comes as the Commerce Department’s Office of the Inspector General began seriously looking at the bureau’s oversight of advanced computing chips.

It launched an investigation last week and, in the summer, found that the Bureau of Industry and Security had not done enough to prevent American goods from reaching China, Hong Kong, Belarus and Russia.

The Atlantic’s sources blame Lutnick and his team for this. They argue that, with President Trump’s blessing, they placed commercial interests above national security.

The Commerce Department and BIS have been contacted for comment.