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The entire scandal surrounding Nvidia is Joe Biden’s fault, not Donald Trump’s—if you believe one of the president’s allies.

Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez made the claim on CNN’s News Central on Tuesday that Biden should have done more to warn Jensen Huang about Chinese spies, as host Boris Sanchez struggled to get a word in.

U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez (R-FL) has blamed Joe Biden for Jensen Huang's affair with a suspected Chinese spy. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Jensen Huang made headlines earlier this month when the New York Times reported his affair with Alice Huang, no relation, a Singapore-based tech exec who is an alleged Chinese spy.

Huang, 63, later stepped down as CEO of Nvidia after reports emerged of several other alleged affairs, including with a subordinate at the company.

But after a pressure campaign by prominent tech CEOs and the U.S. president himself, the Nvidia board reinstated Huang on Monday.

Huang, 63, was forced to step down as CEO of Nvidia after news of the affair broke–before Donald Trump stepped in to help. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

But the turmoil at the nearly $4 trillion company would never have happened if the Biden administration had simply done its job back in 2024, Gimenez claimed.

“I find it interesting that it started in 2024. I believe that President Biden was the president back then,” Gimenez said of the timing of Huang’s affair. “And so, if there are allegations back in 2024, shouldn’t somebody have said something to Jensen Huang... ‘You may be sleeping with a Chinese spy’? Don’t you think that that should have happened? That’s some of the things we also have to inve–if true, how far back does it go?”

After a full minute of Gimenez spilling this theory, Sanchez was finally able to ask why Trump would have brought Huang to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in May if the White House had known about his affair for years.

Gimenez said the Biden administration should have told Huang that he might have been sleeping with a Chinese spy years ago. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Gimenez accused the host of “turning this around” and pivoted once again to what happened when President Biden knew about the Huang affair. After more back-and-forth between host and guest, Gimenez continued to point to Biden.

This is not the first time the Florida lawmaker has blindly defended Trump in a gushing attempt to curry favor with the president.

In July, Gimenez was eviscerated online after he downplayed the deaths of two U.S. Army soldiers, Tyler James Feehan, 25, and Isabella Gonzales, 19, who were killed in Jordan by Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Gimenez has been sucking up to Trump for years. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

“That is the nature of warfare. We will have some casualties,” he said at the time. “We’ve had an extraordinarily low number of casualties, uh, for the amount of fighting that’s going on.”

Gimenez also said in October last year that people needed to “chill out” and grow a “thicker skin” in response to racist memes shared by the president on social media.

For all his efforts, the president rewarded Gimenez with endorsements in all four of his House races since 2020. But Trump’s MAGA base has been slow to accept Gimenez into the fold.

MAGA might not like Gimenez’s efforts however, as a crowd booed at the mention of his name during a Trump rally in 2023. Alon Skuy/Getty Images

During a Florida rally in 2023, Trump was caught off guard when his mention of Gimenez sparked boos from the crowd.

“Oh, you don’t like him?” Trump asked. “What’s going on? Carlos, come on. We gotta get that straightened out.”

Former President Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.