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Donald Trump flexed his executive power as commander-in-chief to get his tech billionaire buddy, Jensen Huang, his job back, the president’s longtime biographer reveals.

Author Michael Wolff tells the Inside Trump’s Head podcast that Trump, 80, indicated he would pardon Huang if he were indicted, after Nvidia board members questioned whether his reinstatement could expose him to prosecution.

“Effectively, what he has done is given Jensen Huang a pardon,” Wolff tells host Joanna Coles.

“It’s a corporate pardon. He pardoned him from his affairs; he pardoned him from being involved with a spy and potentially, or likely, compromising national security.”

Huang allegedly cheated on his wife of over 40 years, Lori Huang, with at least three other women. Craig T Fruchtman/WireImage

Huang, 63, stepped down as Nvidia’s president and CEO on November 12, days after admitting to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese business executive who formerly worked at the Singapore-based AI firm Megaspeed. He was also alleged to have had two other affairs with Nvidia employees.

Alice Huang, who is not related to the Nvidia co-founder, is believed by U.S. intelligence to be a Chinese spy who helped illegally smuggle Nvidia’s premier semiconductors to China.

Nvidia’s board unanimously voted to reinstate him as president and CEO on Monday, after the Trump administration intervened on his behalf.

Huang admitted to having an affair with a business executive suspected of passing secrets to Beijing's top spy agency. Ann Wang/REUTERS

Wolff explains how despite the board’s assertion just days ago that there was no way Huang would return to lead the company, Trump intervened and used his “absolute power” as president to tip the scales in his favor.

“One of the things that he has liked about the pardon power is that only he has it,” he says. “He gets to pardon venal sins that he himself might be guilty of, and he leaves whoever he’s pardoned beholden to him. And on top of that, he can monetize his pardon power.”

Huang, whose net worth exceeds $140 billion, was forced to resign over his allegations of adultery. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Wolff reveals he was told that Trump took it a step further and indicated he would grant Huang an actual presidential pardon if it came to that.

“I am told that when the board said, ‘Yes, but, there’s a lot of investigations and if we reinstate him, he might be indicted,” the author says. “And Trump said, ‘Don’t worry about that. If that happens, I have the power to pardon him’—meaning, ‘I would pardon him.’”

Trump allegedly alluded to pardoning Huang if he were to be indicted. Leah Millis/REUTERS

Wolff clarifies that he didn’t know whether Trump told the board about the pardon personally or through an intermediary like Vice President JD Vance.

Despite his own administration bringing forward the accusations against Huang regarding a potential national security breach, the president believes himself to be “the ultimate federal judge and jury” and that in his eyes, Huang’s behavior doesn’t constitute a national security threat, according to Wolff.

Coles emphasizes that the investigations into Huang’s conduct have “barely begun” and that Trump likely doesn’t yet know the full extent of the potential national security implications.

“But that’s the interesting thing about this, and it fits into the pardon behavior,” Wolff says. “It doesn’t matter what they find. He is the person, the ultimate person who can say that’s a national security consideration or that’s not a national security consideration.”

“The objective reality really has no bearing on the view he takes,” he adds.

Regarding what Huang owes Trump for his intervention, Wolff says: “Jensen Huang and Nvidia are now both in Donald Trump’s pocket.”

Huang is forever beholden to the president, Wolff says. Carlos Barria/Reuters

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and Nvidia for comment.

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