Honeytrapped Stunning Twist After Sex-Mad Trumpy Billionaire’s Affairs Exposed The alleged Chinese spy at the heart of the Nvidia sex scandal has gone to ground in Beijing. Social media

The alleged Chinese spy whose affair with Nvidia’s Jensen Huang has sent shockwaves through business and politics has fled to China, a report said,

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that Alice Huang, whose Chinese name is Huang Le, is currently in Beijing with the knowledge of security officials. When she arrived and what she is doing now are unknown, the report said.

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The New York Times broke the news this week of Alice Huang’s affair with Jensen Huang, 63, the Trump ally and billionaire whose microchip giant, Nvidia, is crucial to the narrow advantage the U.S. enjoys over China in AI.

Jensen Huang with the woman Reuters identified as Alice Huang. CTI/via REUTERS

Jensen Huang, in a statement Sunday, admitted the affair and apologized to his family for the pain he had caused.

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“I owe my family and all of you an apology,” he wrote. “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

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Nvidia has launched an investigation into the incident.

“While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, the Board’s inquiry will examine all available information,” it said.

Jensen Huang and his wife of more than 40 years, Lori, attended Donald Trump’s lavish state dinner for Chinese leader Xi Jinping in late September. Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

In the fallout, reports have emerged this week that Huang had a second extramarital affair with an Nvidia executive, Kimberly Powell, with whom he was reportedly caught being affectionate on video at a San Diego company conference.

Reached by The New York Times over the second alleged affair, Huang reportedly said, “I don’t think you should be talking to me directly,” and hung up.

The Daily Beast has contacted Nvidia and Huang for comment on the new claims.

Trump stands with Huang after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the “A New Golden Age” summit at the U.S. Institute of Peace in October. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Jensen Huang, whose wealth is estimated at $160 billion, has two children, Spencer, 35, and Madison, 34, with his wife of 42 years, Lori Mills.

Alice Huang first met Jensen Huang while working as CEO of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm that imported $4.6 billion in Nvidia microchips in East Asia. She reportedly worked in TV and as an investor before that.

Under export bans imposed by President Joe Biden, China is banned from importing advanced U.S. microchips, but third-party firms in the region can buy selected chips.

According to Bloomberg, Alice Huang was questioned by authorities in Singapore last December before vanishing and resurfacing in Beijing.

She was being investigated by U.S. intelligence for allegedly smuggling advanced microchips into China in violation of sanctions when they uncovered the affair, according to the Times.

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Jensen Huang is an ally and adviser to President Trump, who has defended the CEO over the affair, which reports say Trump was briefed about multiple times over the past year.

“He said, ‘I had no idea that she was a spy,’ and I really believe him,” Trump said Monday of a conversation he’d had with Jensen Huang, adding that Huang is a “very honorable man.”

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