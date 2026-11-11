ANYONE BUT ME Humiliated MAGA Darling Blames Everyone Except Herself Her neck-and-neck race is still being counted. Isaiah J. Downing/REUTERS

MAGA star Lauren Boebert has revealed the myriad reasons she believes the GOP received a historic trouncing in the midterms.

Boebert, 39, is in danger of losing her re-election bid in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, where she trails Democratic candidate Eileen Laubacher by around 3,500 votes, with 98 percent of ballots counted, according to the Associated Press.

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In a conversation with Raw Story, she laid the blame for the GOP’s humiliating midterm defeat at the feet of several elements of the Republican Party and its approach to the election. She did not lay it at her own.

Boebert identified several things she thinks went wrong. Eric Lee/REUTERS

“I think we hurt ourselves in a lot of ways,” she said. “A lot of it was messaging. A lot of it was us not passing good enough legislation. A lot of it was the Senate. So there’s a lot of variables here.”

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There were also some specific issues she had gripes with.

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“I was very frustrated with the war,” she said, referencing the wildly unpopular war with Iran that President Donald Trump, 80, started in February. She did not name the president directly.

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Boebert also rejected the suggestion that the GOP might have benefited from taking a more moderate stance.

“No, we’re definitely moderate enough,” she said. “I always think that we’re too moderate.”

She then pointed to more moderate members of the party who are set to be out of a job in January.

“There’s a lot of different types of Republicans that lost,” she said. “You’ve got a lot of older conservatives, and you’ve got the Fitzpatricks and the Lawlers.”

Moderates Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and Rep. Mike Lawler both lost their seats in the vote, which has seen more than 40 House seats flipped so far.

Lawler lost to Democrat Cait Conley in New York’s 17th congressional district. Both ran on moderate platforms.

CNN has projected that Boebert will lose her race, although it has not been called by any other network, including the Associated Press.

A defeat for Boebert would be particularly crushing after she announced in December 2023 that she would switch from representing Colorado’s 3rd District to the more Republican-friendly 4th District for the 2024 election. By switching districts, Boebert avoided a rematch with Democrat Adam Frisch, whom she beat by just 546 votes in November 2022.

Her defeat would mark the end of a turbulent time in Congress for one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies. This includes the embarrassing saga after she was removed from a performance of Beetlejuice in Denver in September 2023 for vaping, being too loud, and groping her date during the show. She was also accused of fighting her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, at a restaurant in 2024, during which she allegedly punched him in the nose twice.

Trump went after Boebert in May after she campaigned with his nemesis, Thomas Massie, who was beaten by the president’s candidate, Ed Gallrein, in the Kentucky primary.

Boebert earned Trump's ire after she campaigned with Massie. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District?” Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time.

“Boebert is campaigning for the Worst ‘Republican’ Congressman in the History of our Country, Thomas Massie, of the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky, and anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!” he continued. “Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative.”

Still, Boebert was not moved, telling Next9News afterward: “My support for the president has not changed.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Boebert’s office for comment.

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