GOOD RIDDANCE Trump Nemesis Dances on MAGA Loser’s Political Grave The embattled Lauren Boebert is becoming Trump’s latest midterm embarrassment.

Seth Meyers is relishing Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s all-but-certain loss in the midterms.

The scandal-plagued Boebert, 39, is expected to lose her re-election bid to Democrat Eileen Laubacher, 57. On Tuesday, CNN projected Boebert’s embarrassing loss, becoming the latest defeat for Donald Trump’s party and allies. The Associated Press has counted 48.8 percent of the votes for Laubacher, while Boebert has grabbed 47.9 percent.

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“Oh, man, we’re going to lose Boebert, too?!” asked Meyers on Monday night. “Where’s the comedy going to come from?”

Rep. Lauren Boebert is scandal-ridden. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

“I mean, my favorite thing is if you say Boebert’s name three times, she gets kicked out of a production of ‘Beetlejuice’ for groping and vaping,” he continued, referencing the MAGA rep’s humiliating 2023 scandal in which she was caught vaping and getting frisky with her date during a live production of Beetlejuice.

Meyers doubled down, saying, “Who’s gonna grope and vape at regional theater productions now? This guy?” He displayed a picture of Democratic star and soon-to-be Texas Senator James Talarico. “I bet if you tried to pass him a vape at a show, he’d tell you not to disturb the other audience members. Ugh,” the late-night host said sarcastically.

The MAGA candidate has fallen out of Trump's favor, too. JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS

Meyers continued to illustrate the extent of Boebert’s loss, playing clips of the politician campaigning passionately for Trump in 2024. “Not only was Boebert’s seat considered safe for Republicans, she was one of the poster children for MAGA,” explained Meyers.

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Her relationship with the president has since soured.

Meyers, a known Trump nemesis, drove the point home by showing Boebert’s stormy demeanor on Election Night, when it became clear that, despite redistricting, she wasn’t coming out a winner.

“There are a great many lessons for MAGA to take from Election Night,” said Meyers, “But if you want to take a specific one from Boebert, it’s don’t look bummed while checking election results right next to the reporter, so it’s easy for them to pan over and reveal you.”

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Boebert’s seat was “once thought to be safe for Republicans,” concluded Meyers, and “about to go to a Democrat.”

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