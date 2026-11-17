TROPICAL TANTRUM Humiliated MAGA Star Becomes the Ultimate Sore Loser Outgoing Attorney General Ken Paxton has reportedly skipped town instead of helping his Democratic successor take over. Callaghan O'Hare/Callaghan O'Hare/REUTERS

Ken Paxton is refusing to cooperate with his incoming Democratic successor’s transition, opting instead to skip town for a tropical island getaway with his mistress, according to the man set to replace him.

Outgoing Texas Attorney General Paxton, 63, has yet to help Democratic Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson prepare to take over the office, Johnson told The Washington Post’s Jack Herrera.

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“Ken Paxton doesn’t seem too interested in handing over the keys,” Herrera wrote on X on Monday.

Paxton’s stonewalling stands in sharp contrast to Texas’ top Republican executive. Democratic Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa told Herrera that outgoing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his staff have been “gracious” in helping with her transition.

Democratic Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson. The Dallas Morning News/Hearst N/The Dallas Morning News via Gett

Rather than tending to state business in Austin, Paxton was spotted at San Francisco International Airport last week alongside his mistress, 58-year-old Christian influencer Tracy Duhon, according to photos published by TMZ.

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The outlet reported that the pair was heading to Fiji just days after Paxton became the first Republican in more than three decades to lose a statewide race in Texas. Right around the same time, his divorce from his wife of 38 years, state Sen. Angela Paxton, was finalized.

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“Looks like the embattled politician decided the best cure for an election night hangover is a tropical beach, a fruity drink, and a whole ocean separating him from Texas politics,” TMZ reported. “Bon voyage, Ken!”

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Even fellow conservatives are calling foul over the post-election vanishing act. Tom Giovanetti, president of the conservative Dallas-based Institute for Policy Innovation, slammed the transition standoff on X.

“This is the kind of thing that happens when politicians and bureaucrats care more about themselves than about the people they supposedly serve,” Giovanetti wrote.

The transition freeze comes as Johnson—who will become the first Democrat to serve as Texas attorney general in nearly three decades when he takes office on January 12—assembles a team stacked with figures from Paxton’s scandal-plagued tenure.

Johnson’s transition roster includes one of the former agency whistleblowers who reported corruption allegations against Paxton to the FBI, alongside the attorney who led the 2023 impeachment prosecution against Paxton in the Texas House. The Republican-controlled Texas Senate later acquitted him.

While reportedly ignoring Johnson’s team, Paxton has quietly started dismantling some of his own high-profile culture-war lawsuits on the way out the door, abandoning a legal fight against the National Collegiate Athletic Association over transgender athletes as well as an effort to shut down a migrant shelter network in El Paso.

Trump backed Paxton despite his past. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Paxton’s island retreat caps a historic midterm implosion for the Trump-backed firebrand.

Despite Paxton’s lengthy list of legal and personal scandals, President Donald Trump endorsed him to face off against 37-year-old Democratic state Rep. James Talarico in the U.S. Senate race.

Even with tech billionaire Elon Musk pouring $212 million into the contest to boost Paxton, Talarico crushed him by 12 percentage points—becoming the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Texas since 1988.

Paxton and Talarico have been approached for comment.

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