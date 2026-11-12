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TEXIT

Reviled MAGA Loser Flees for Paradise Getaway With Mistress

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is putting thousands of miles between himself and his state after suffering a humiliating defeat.

A photo illustration of Ken Paxton on a beach.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

By Erkki Forster

Ken Paxton appears to be skipping town, state, and country with his mistress following his historic defeat in the Senate race.

The 63-year-old Texas attorney general was spotted at San Francisco Airport with his mistress, Christian influencer Tracy Duhon, 58, according to photos obtained by TMZ, days after becoming the first Republican in over three decades to lose a statewide race in the Lone Star State.

The pair was overheard fretting over whether their bags would make it to Fiji, one witness told TMZ. The island nation is more than 6,500 miles from Texas.

They were dressed as if they had already arrived. One photo shows Paxton—whose looks and fashion President Donald Trump repeatedly berated during the campaign—sporting a straw hat and a baby blue hoodie while making his way through the airport with several bags. Duhon donned a matching straw hat and pushed her own suitcase.

Tracy Duhon

Paxton was spotted heading to Fiji with his mistress, Tracy Duhon, a Christian “influencer” with fewer than 3,000 followers on Instagram.

Screenshot//Screenshot/Instagram

Paxton sabotaged his campaign on Fourth of July weekend when he and Duhon were spotted at Washington Dulles International Airport boarding a flight to Reykjavik, Iceland, and later roaming around London, England.

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Duhon technically shed her status as mistress on Thursday, when Paxton’s divorce from his now ex-wife, Angela, was finalized.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 2: Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, a McKinney Republican, and her husband, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, speak to supporters as they arrive at a Labor Day picnic hosted by the Collin County Republicans at Bob Woodruff Park in Plano, Texas, on Sept. 2, 2023. Angela Paxton has filed to divorce Ken Paxton. (Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images)
OUCH

MAGA Loser Hit With Another Blow

Evgenia Anastasakos

Angela, a Texas state senator, filed to end her 38-year marriage last year, citing “biblical grounds.” In her petition, she accused the longtime Trump ally of adultery.

Paxton had been having an affair with Duhon—who was also married at the time—since May 2024, after the two met at the Kentucky Derby, according to the Daily Mail.

Texas Democratic Senate candidate, State Rep. James Talarico speaks to the media after early voting at the Gus Garcia Recreation Center on October 23, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Talarico will be facing off against Republican Senate candidate, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the midterm elections on November 3.

James Talarico is the first Democrat to win a Texas U.S. Senate seat since 1988.

Sergio Flores/Getty Images

She is his second mistress. Paxton’s 2023 impeachment trial centered on reports of an earlier affair with a woman named Laura Olsen and his extraordinary attempts to cover it up. Paxton was impeached by the Texas House but later acquitted by the state Senate.

Despite his controversial record, Trump picked Paxton to face off against Texas state Rep. James Talarico, 37, in the midterms.

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Yet, even with Elon Musk spending $212 million to propel Paxton to the U.S. Senate, the scandal-ridden MAGA candidate ultimately lost to Talarico by 12 points. Talarico is the first Democrat to win a Texas U.S. Senate seat since 1988.

Even before Talarico’s victory, Trump had deep regrets over his decision to endorse Paxton over the incumbent GOP Sen. John Cornyn, whom he had deemed insufficiently loyal, his advisers told The Wall Street Journal.

“I had no choice. Ken Paxton was a good guy, and I just wasn’t a fan of Cornyn,” he told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Election Day.

Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy attends a campaign stop on his 2026 Ohio Republican Bus Tour in Zanesville, Ohio, US, October 25, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
MUTE POINT

MAGA Loser Signals Humiliating Retreat After Campaign Fiasco

Erkki Forster

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Erkki Forster
Erkki ForsterNight News Reporter

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