TEXIT Reviled MAGA Loser Flees for Paradise Getaway With Mistress Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is putting thousands of miles between himself and his state after suffering a humiliating defeat. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Ken Paxton appears to be skipping town, state, and country with his mistress following his historic defeat in the Senate race.

The 63-year-old Texas attorney general was spotted at San Francisco Airport with his mistress, Christian influencer Tracy Duhon, 58, according to photos obtained by TMZ, days after becoming the first Republican in over three decades to lose a statewide race in the Lone Star State.

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The pair was overheard fretting over whether their bags would make it to Fiji, one witness told TMZ. The island nation is more than 6,500 miles from Texas.

They were dressed as if they had already arrived. One photo shows Paxton—whose looks and fashion President Donald Trump repeatedly berated during the campaign—sporting a straw hat and a baby blue hoodie while making his way through the airport with several bags. Duhon donned a matching straw hat and pushed her own suitcase.

Paxton was spotted heading to Fiji with his mistress, Tracy Duhon, a Christian “influencer” with fewer than 3,000 followers on Instagram. Screenshot//Screenshot/Instagram

Paxton sabotaged his campaign on Fourth of July weekend when he and Duhon were spotted at Washington Dulles International Airport boarding a flight to Reykjavik, Iceland, and later roaming around London, England.

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Duhon technically shed her status as mistress on Thursday, when Paxton’s divorce from his now ex-wife, Angela, was finalized.

Angela, a Texas state senator, filed to end her 38-year marriage last year, citing “biblical grounds.” In her petition, she accused the longtime Trump ally of adultery.

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Paxton had been having an affair with Duhon—who was also married at the time—since May 2024, after the two met at the Kentucky Derby, according to the Daily Mail.

James Talarico is the first Democrat to win a Texas U.S. Senate seat since 1988. Sergio Flores/Getty Images

She is his second mistress. Paxton’s 2023 impeachment trial centered on reports of an earlier affair with a woman named Laura Olsen and his extraordinary attempts to cover it up. Paxton was impeached by the Texas House but later acquitted by the state Senate.

Despite his controversial record, Trump picked Paxton to face off against Texas state Rep. James Talarico, 37, in the midterms.

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Yet, even with Elon Musk spending $212 million to propel Paxton to the U.S. Senate, the scandal-ridden MAGA candidate ultimately lost to Talarico by 12 points. Talarico is the first Democrat to win a Texas U.S. Senate seat since 1988.

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Even before Talarico’s victory, Trump had deep regrets over his decision to endorse Paxton over the incumbent GOP Sen. John Cornyn, whom he had deemed insufficiently loyal, his advisers told The Wall Street Journal.

“I had no choice. Ken Paxton was a good guy, and I just wasn’t a fan of Cornyn,” he told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Election Day.

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