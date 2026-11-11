MUTE POINT MAGA Loser Signals Humiliating Retreat After Campaign Debacle Vivek Ramaswamy has gone AWOL—in more ways than one. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

Vivek Ramaswamy, usually one of MAGA’s loudest voices online, has taken himself offline after he tanked his campaign for Ohio governor.

The 41-year-old has long been a fixture of MAGA’s online ecosystem, particularly on X, where his 3.5 million followers are treated to a steady stream of screeds and video monologues devoted to his culture-war grievances.

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But now, Ramaswamy has gone into hiding online after Ohio voters rejected him in the governor’s race, electing his Democratic opponent, Amy Acton, by nearly 8 points.

Ramaswamy also appears to have fled the state and country aboard one of the private jets he used prolifically on the campaign trail. Vivek Ramaswamy/X

Ramaswamy has added a telling new disclaimer to his profile bio on X and Instagram: “Account is not actively managed.”

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“How big was the Dem win? They’ve driven Vivek offline,” Puck co-founder and chief national correspondent Peter Hamby quipped on X.

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The pharmaceutical billionaire’s campaign crashed after his attempt to score a viral hit with an attack ad against Acton backfired spectacularly.

The Trump-backed candidate’s vile attack ad against Amy Acton backfired spectacularly, with the Democrat defeating him to become Ohio’s next governor. Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

The ad featured her mother, Donna Arthur, calling Acton, 60, a “liar,” without mentioning that Arthur lost custody of both her children in the late 1970s while standing by her husband, Cledith Arthur, after he was charged with raping Acton in 1978 when she was a young child.

After Acton sent Ramaswamy’s concession call on Election Day straight to voicemail, the loser appears to have fled the state and country aboard one of the private jets he used prolifically on the campaign trail.

Accounts that had been tracking Ramaswamy’s private jets say they spotted one heading toward the Caribbean the day after the election.

He has not spoken publicly or posted on social media since Election Day, when he posted his concession speech on social media.

He concluded that speech by saying, “Thank you all tonight, and we’ll be in touch in the future.”

Ramaswamy’s social media silence was met with celebration online.

“Win for humanity itself,” wrote former Obama administration National Security Council staffer Tommy Vietor.

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“Vivek going quiet is the first thing this election has given both parties to celebrate,” an X user said.

Meanwhile, bettors are already writing off a political comeback for Ramaswamy, who ran in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries. On Polymarket, the odds that he’ll announce a presidential run before 2028 have plunged from 24 percent to just 9 percent.

Ramaswamy’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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