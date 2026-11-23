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A gala dinner celebrating Donald Trump’s once-mighty memecoin devolved into farce as the president took shouted questions from an audience that barely filled a room at one of his own golf clubs.

Trump, 80, hosted the so-called “VIP event” at his Sterling, Virginia, golf course on Sunday night to spruce up interest in his ever-tumbling $TRUMP cryptocurrency.

Inside the room were a couple dozen men in suits, some of the last “investors” in the coin, which is down 98 percent from its peak in January 2025.

President Donald Trump's latest memecoin gala was a certified flop after his $TRUMP crypto plummeted in value. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands more had been invited but most of the coin’s biggest stakeholders—many of whom have lost vast sums on the venture—could not be bothered.

For those who did attend, the show got off to a sloppy start after delays left most guests waiting outside in the rain without umbrellas.

Once everyone was finally in gift bags were distributed containing Trump ‘Victory’ perfume with varieties for men and women, a ‘Coin Club’ bookmark and a cheap-looking hat with $TRUMP printed across the front.

$TRUMP memecoin giftbags were given to guests who actually attended the gala. DanAlexander21/X

Warming up the crowd before Trump arrived were the only three celebrities who agreed to attend: Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former NBA star Tristan Thompson, and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Though their appearances were brief, that gave Trump just enough time to wait for the room to almost fill up before he came out to his rally theme song, “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Once there Trump, who is thought to have made a billion dollars from crypto ventures since his re-election, rambled through a handful of talking points including the new paint job he gave Air Force One and how he will be the bipartisan “veto king of the world” once Democrats take control of Congress next year.

Trump struggled to even fill a room for this latest memecoin event after thousands of invites were spurned. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

After he’d wrapped up his prepared remarks he encouraged members of the audience to begin shouting out questions in a free-for-all.

One person asked what his favorite Chinese food was while another wanted to know how he felt about Elon Musk after the one-time-trillionaire revealed that he was “not MAGA” after the GOP’s disastrous performance at the midterms.

“He’s 80 percent super-genius and 20 percent I-refuse-to-say-what-that-is. ... He’s a very unusual guy,” the president said of Musk.

Trump said his former DOGE chief Elon Musk was "80 percent genius." Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The only condition of entry for guests was that they needed to have a stake in the $TRUMP crypto.

The top 29 holders were eligible for a VIP reception which included extra freebies and an opportunity to sit near Trump’s celebrity guests while they were still in the building.

The top four $TRUMP coin holders, who each have at least $1 million invested in the scheme, were rewarded with free 18-karat gold watches for their loyalty.

Trump's memecoin peaked at a value of $73 each in January 2025 but they are now only worth $0.85. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Since the first crypto dinner Trump hosted, the value of his memecoin has gone down by more than 98 percent after hitting a peak of $73 each immediately after its launch in January 2025. Now each token is worth approximately $0.85.

But while this declining value is not a great thing for the president, it did present the opportunity for almost anyone to join in on the gala with invites having been offered to those who had invested as little as $518 into the grift.

For reference, at the president’s first $TRUMP memecoin gala in May 2025, demand was so high that buyers needed to hold at least $55,000 worth of the coins to secure an invitation.