Capturing 1.5 percent of Ukraine has come at a high cost.

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The true human cost of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has been revealed.

The conflict has become a bloody stalemate. Russia’s gains have slowed to a crawl amid trench warfare and meat-grinder tactics, with Moscow capturing just 1.5 percent of Ukraine’s territory since early 2023.

In the fog of war, accurate data on casualty numbers has been hard to come by.

But death certificates obtained by Belarusian opposition hacking group Cyber Partisans and Ukrainian cybersecurity collective Silent Crow might have changed all that.

The frontline has become an attritional stalemate. UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/via REUTERS

The 11 million certificates were picked through by The Guardian and revealed that 460,000 Russians had died in connection with the war since Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Last year the war became the leading cause of death for Russian men under the age of 65.

The data also throws up other key details, including the deadliest times and locations in the war, and suggests that more Russians may have been killed than severely wounded.

Historically, that ratio has been 3:1 in favor of wounded casualties.

Ukraine has mounted a remarkable defense. Anatolii Stepanov/REUTERS

“This tells you something about this war and the way that it’s fought,” Russia expert Janis Kluge of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs told the Guardian.

“There was always sort of an unknown X factor: how many Russian deaths are we missing? And that turned out to be much, much more,” he added.

So much so, he said, that it is creating a big problem for Russia’s ability to wage war.

“If we compare the death data with Russia’s official recruitment rates, it becomes clear that Russia’s military has a manpower problem,” he said.

Drone netting is now a regular sight on the front line. Stringer/REUTERS

“The absolutely horrible losses combined with slower recruitment rates apparently forced Russia to slow down its attacks in 2026 already.”

Of all Ukraine’s blood-soaked fields, none are more so than those in the Pokrovsk district. Here, 116,000 Russian death certificates name it as the location where they died. They make up more than a quarter of all the Russian deaths with a location listed on their certificate. The district is home to the cities of Avdiivka and Pokrovsk, both of which were the scenes of long, brutal battles and are now under Russian control.

Deaths in and around the latter have outstripped its peacetime population of 60,000.

Russian officials haven’t publicized casualty numbers since Sept. 2022. Then, the number was 5,937.

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Officials have gathered the data since then, however, and that is what the hacking groups accessed and what the Guardian analyzed.

It reveals that 2025 was the deadliest time to be a Russian soldier, with nearly 200,000 dead, according to the data. In 2022, the first year of the war, that number was only 20,000.

It rose to 50,000 in 2023 and again to 134,000 in 2024. It may well have major knock-on effects for Russian society going forward.

“We’ve been predicting demographic doom for Russia for a few decades, and somehow the catastrophe never materialized,” global health professor at Virginia Commonwealth University Judyth Twigg told the Guardian.

“But the current situation really does look qualitatively different… Today’s losses are a direct consequence of regime policy: combat deaths, political emigration, foregone births, healthcare budgets raided to fund [military] signing bonuses and death payouts.”