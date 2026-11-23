Donald Trump’s son-in-law says the Russian tyrant had a “subtle message” for him.

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Donald Trump’s son-in-law says Vladimir Putin tried to convince him that Russia and America are really on the same side over the war in Ukraine.

The Russian tyrant presented Jared Kushner with documents from the Kremlin’s archives showing how the business tycoon’s grandfather was involved with the Jewish partisan resistance in Poland during WWII.

Kushner, 45, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, told New York magazine he took Putin’s gesture “as a subtle message” that “Russia was America’s ally against the Nazis.”

Putin implied that Nazis are running amok in Ukraine. Maxim Shemetov/REUTERS

Moscow has repeatedly propagandized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government as a neo-Nazi regime.

Zelensky is Jewish. His grandfather also fought against Hitler’s Third Reich, and three of his great-uncles were murdered in the Holocaust.

Zelensky is Jewish. Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS

Kushner revealed his exchange with Putin in a sweeping interview with the magazine published on Monday, much of it touching on how his dual role as a “volunteer” diplomat and businessman has fuelled growing conflict-of-interest accusations during Trump’s second term.

Affinity Partners, his investment firm, has a portfolio of around $6 billion, with many of those investments made using money from Gulf sovereign wealth funds linked to rulers he also meets on diplomatic missions.

Kushner has faced growing conflict of interest accusations during Trump's second term. Mehmet Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images

Congressional Democrats are preparing to investigate whether those financial relationships compromise Washington’s interests.

Kushner has denied any wrongdoing in his work for Trump, claiming his diplomatic role has actually cost him money.

Trump tipped Kushner to help out on peace talks in Ukraine after Moscow and Kyiv got tired of struggling through negotiations with Witkoff. Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS

He operates without an official position in the administration, leaving him free of the kind of transparency requirements normally imposed on federal appointees.

Trump tasked Kushner with smoothing Ukraine peace talks in November 2025 after months of frustration in both Kyiv and Moscow with the president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, a fellow New York property tycoon, whose understanding of the conflict was reportedly shaky.

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But Kushner quickly rankled Ukrainian negotiators by presenting them with a list of Russian demands so sweeping that even Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed them as Putin’s “wish list,” according to New York magazine.

He has also faced backlash over the Trump administration’s decision to enter into a series of lucrative deals with the Kremlin without first securing concessions for an end to the war, including the purchase of roughly 2 million tons of Russian diesel before the midterm elections.

Fiona Hill, the president’s Russia specialist on the National Security Council during his first term, told the outlet that Kushner’s role in the second Trump administration feels like a return to “early-modern history.”

“Jared is a prince, and he plays a kind of function that would have been not unfamiliar in the 18th century,” she said. “I do think Jared thinks, like Trump, that business deals make the world go round.”

“They do not understand the Ukrainians one little bit,” she went on. “If Russia stops fighting, the war ends. If Ukraine stops fighting, Ukraine ends.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.