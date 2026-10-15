OOF Humiliating Truth About Katie Zacharia’s Legal Claims Exposed The new White House press secretary did anything but resolve questions about her past with her response to a pointed question this week. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia, it turns out, did not pass the bar exam, despite claiming to be a lawyer.

Zacharia, The Wall Street Journal reports, failed the bar exam at Pepperdine University in 2011, after graduating from law school there. Afterward, Zacharia joined the Zhong Lun Law Firm in Beijing as an associate on its international practice team. A person with direct knowledge of the matter said lawyers told Zacharia she could give legal analysis as a result of her law degree and her international transaction experience.

Questions arose about the 41-year-old’s credentials partly from the newsletter Popular Information, and partly from Zacharia’s own nonsensical response to reporters’ inquiries on Tuesday.

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When asked outside the White House what state she passed the bar in, Zacharia replied, “When I moved to China.” In a statement, she still didn’t answer: “I practiced international transaction law, with all the appropriate credentials.”

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When reached for comment, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung told the Journal that Zacharia “is a fabulous and wonderful addition to the team.”

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“She is uniquely qualified and whip smart to help inform the American people about all the great things President Trump and his Administration have been doing, and she will do an incredible job as Press Secretary,” he added.

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This is a developing story and will be updated.

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