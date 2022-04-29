‘Hunger Games’ Fans Torn on Prequel Announcement: Cringey Reboot or Thrilling New Chapter?

Where were you when you realized the districts of The Hunger Games weren’t just one string of cities leading to the Capitol of Panem? Many of us have been scratching our heads about the world of The Hunger Games and the rest of Katniss Everdeen’s terrifying dystopia ever since the first book was released in 2008. And now, Lionsgate officially plans to expand on the elaborate, confusing Panem universe in a prequel film based on Suzanne Collins’ novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Though the prequel has yet to reveal any specific cast or story details, the synopsis for the film has that same great twist as the novel. This time, though, our new protagonist won’t be as much of a plucky underdog as Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen—and that’s because he’s actually her antagonist, a young President Snow (played in the Hunger Games films by Donald Sutherland).

Lionsgate’s official description of the film reads, “In this return to The Hunger Games, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow sees a chance for a change in fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.”

At first, Hunger Games fans took to Twitter to revel in the news that their favorite franchise would be revived on the big screen. “the hunger games prequel is happening i’m throwing up from excitement,” one avid fan shared.

“This book is darker and nastier than the original trilogy,” another user teased, “and it is way better than anyone dared hope.”

But other Hunger Games fans weren’t so convinced. A lot of folks were quick to dismiss The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes because it’s frighteningly close to the reality we live in right now. Others, meanwhile, are just burnt out from the four movies Lionsgate already released from 2012 to 2015.

“Listen, I absolutely loved Hunger Games when the movies were coming out, but I really don’t think we need the prequel to be turned into a movie,” one Twitter user opined.

But we should all be able to agree on one thing for this impending prequel: Both Lorde and Taylor Swift need to contribute to the soundtrack again. (Remember “Yellow Flicker Beat” and “Safe & Sound”? Still bops!) No further details about the upcoming sequel are known at this time, so Lionsgate should take this into consideration as the film continues into development.

Whether you’re pro- or anti-Hunger Games prequel, Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is coming to theaters on Nov. 17, 2023. May the odds be ever in your favor.