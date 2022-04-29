A Hunger Games Prequel Is Coming Next Year
SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES
It’s time to return to Panem, whether you volunteered as tribute or not. Seriously, start practicing your whistle because Lionsgate revealed at CinemaCon Thursday that a prequel-off to the Hunger Games franchise is set to hit the silver screen on Nov. 17, 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hunger Games Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is based on the 2020 novel of the same name, will be directed by Francis Lawrence—who helmed Catching Fire, and Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2. Hunger Games novels writer Suzanne Collins will be a writer on the new movie, along with Michael Arndt and Michael Lesslie. The film takes place many years before the events of the original quadrilogy and follows 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow as he “sees a chance for a change in fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.” In addition to the announcement, a teaser was played for attendees of CinemaCon that said, “In 2023, the world will discover who is a songbird and who is a snake.” At least we won’t have to wait too long to find out.