Mexican Authorities Confirm 27 Dead, Others Missing After Hurricane Otis
At least 27 people in Mexico were killed and four remain missing in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis, authorities said Thursday. The Category 5 storm blasted into the southern resort city of Acapulco on Wednesday triggering dangerous floods and leaving almost one million residents without power. No details of how or where the victims died has yet been released. The hurricane left a trail of devastation in its wake and looting has been reported, with locals expressing anger with authorities. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged the government had been late in arriving as a result of the chaos created by the storm.