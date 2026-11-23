The actress has been in the entertainment industry since the 1950s.

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Barbara Eden has revealed her secret to longevity and maintaining a youthful appearance after more than 70 years in the entertainment industry.

The 95-year-old I Dream of Jeannie star spoke with Fox News Digital on Nov. 22 about how she and her husband of 35 years, Jon Eicholtz, stay physically fit.

The couple has an in-home personal trainer to help them with their fitness journey.

Barbara Eden attends the 26th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival on April 13, 2026, in Hollywood, California. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

One of her top tips: Spend about a half-hour each day on cardio.

“I go for about, I don’t know, 35 minutes on the bike,” Eden said of her stationary bike, adding, “It’s good.”

The actress, a two-time Golden Globe nominee whose first credited appearance came in 1955 on The Johnny Carson Show, also lifts weights to support bone health, though the weights she lifts now are “not as heavy as I used to.”

Barbara Eden performing on the "Changing Scene" special in 1970. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con

Weightlifting can reduce the risk of broken bones and increase bone density.

Eden stated that while she is mindful of her diet, she isn’t overly strict. Still, there’s one thing she has never ingested: cigarette smoke.

“I’ve never smoked,” she said. “I don’t know if that means anything.”

Barbara Eden says she and her husband of 35 years, Jon Eicholtz, have a personal trainer who helps them with their fitness journey. The couple is seen attending the Go Red for Women fall 2015 fashion show on February 12, 2015, in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“But I think one of the things that’s most important in your life is that you recognize other people,” she said.

Continuing, “You realize that they’re not so different than you are and that you have to get along. And when you do that, you find life is much more interesting, and people are much more interesting.”

Her beauty routine is just as straightforward: She washes her face at night and applies moisturizer—“that’s about it.”

Barbara Eden is seen sitting in front of her "I Dream of Jeannie" character at a Project Angel fundraiser on June 27, 2026. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Project Angel F

Eden looked back on her younger years when she didn’t know how much “damage the sun could do to your skin.”

“I think it really helps, if you know, to put sunscreen, you know, on your face during the day. Or if you’re working,” she said.

The vet actress spoke to Prevention in 2024 about her facial routine.

“I wash my face with Cetaphil [cleanser] every night,” she told the outlet, citing its gentle formula.

“I also use Estée Lauder’s Repair Serum every night,” she added. “I’ve been using a serum on my face since I was a teenager. But keeping your face clean is very important.”

The star emphasized that she never goes “to bed without washing my face,” noting that “when I wear makeup, I remove it with a gentle facial cleanser that foams up.”