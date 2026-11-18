FACE CARD A-Lister, 79, Shares Details of Shocking ‘Facelift’ Makeover The legendary star’s understated elegance has disappeared. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

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Legendary actress Glenn Close is sharing details about the unrecognizably tight look of her upcoming role.

The honorary Oscar winner plays Drusilla Sickle in Sunrise on the Reaping, the highly anticipated prequel to The Hunger Games series starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, and Elizabeth Banks. Close did not appear in the original four films, which were released from 2012–2015.

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In Sunrise, Close’s appearance has been dramatically transformed, with all signs of the 79-year-old star’s usual warmth and understated elegance erased.

Glenn Close at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 17th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Her hair is styled in a bright orange bob with bangs, while her face is pulled taut, with sky-high brows.

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“I always thought that I should have had a facelift in my contract,” Close told People at the film’s New York City premiere on Nov. 16.

The actress said her stretched-back face was caused by “strings” attached to her wig cap.

“They would tighten up, and then at lunch they’d let me loose, and then they’d string me up again,” she explained.

Actress Glenn Close underwent a dramatic transformation to play Drusilla Sickle in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping." Lionsgate Motion Picture Group

The striking change in appearance started with Close’s desire for her character to have exaggerated teeth and “a lip that stuck out.”

“I stretched [my lip] absolutely as far as I could, left to right, and I thought, I called out [director] Francis [Lawrence] and said, ‘I’ve got the mouth. I’ve got the mouth,” she said.

Adding, “I want her to have this terrible piggy nose, so we would put it as far as it would go with surgical tape, and then a prosthetic nose was made to hide the tape, and then everything was stretched.”

Actress Glenn Close in February 2026 and as Drusilla Sickle in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping." Reuters/Lionsgate Motion Picture Group

Several fans commented their support for the transformation on an X video of the actress’s character shared by entertainment news brand DiscussingFilm, writing that “she is absolutely perfect for the role.”

The original video was created by Panem Propaganda, an indie Hunger Games media brand covering franchise news and fandom.

“I had to stare at the screen for a full minute to even find Glenn Close under all that cosmetic surgery makeup,” one commenter said.

Several fans expressed support for Glenn Close's dramatic physical transformation in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping." X

“You know she was giggling wearing this getup. She’s taking it,” another person mused.

The Fatal Attraction star has often undergone intense makeovers for film roles across her more than five-decade career.

Some fans compared the new look to her role as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s 1996 live-action adaptation of 101 Dalmatians and its 2000 sequel, 102 Dalmatians.

Glenn Close as Cruella de Vil. Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

“She might as well be Cruella’s long-lost sister,” one fan wrote.

Actress Glenn Close in the 1987 film "Fatal Attraction." Paramount Pictures

“The character isn’t there until you’re in full drag,” Close told Variety on Nov. 15, adding, “my career is to create characters for gay Halloween parades.”

The actress received an Honorary Academy Award on Nov. 15 in Hollywood, Los Angeles—her first award after eight competitive nominations.

Glenn Close was teary-eyed as she accepted her Academy Honorary Award on November 15, 2026. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

She was previously tied with the late Lawrence of Arabia actor Peter O’Toole for the most nominations without ever winning.

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