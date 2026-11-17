THE RUMOR MILL Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Unrecognizable’ Pics Spark Fresh Surgery Rumors The A-lister’s return to her “Hunger Games” role has prompted scrutiny over her “new face.” Getty Images

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Jennifer Lawrence has set off new plastic surgery rumors after a nostalgic red-carpet reunion.

Lawrence, who plays Katniss Everdeen across the original The Hunger Games series and reprises her role in the new prequel film, appeared at the New York premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on Nov. 16.

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Actors Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, and Elizabeth Banks attend the New York premiere of "The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping" on November 16, 2026. Slaven Vlasic/Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Lionsgate

She posed with Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, and Elizabeth Banks. Hutcherson and Harrelson also reprise their roles from the 2010s series in the new prequel.

The 36-year-old actress wore a glamorous black Dior coat dress featuring a fluffy white collar and colorful embroidered flowers cascading from the gown’s cinched waist to its train.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping" on November 16, 2026, in New York City. The actress has been criticized by fans for having a "dramatically different" appearance from her early career. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She wore her hair parted down the center and shaped into long, polished waves. A light dusting of blush accented her high cheekbones, along with sharp black eyeliner, mascara, and a shimmery pink lip.

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Stylist Ryan Hastings completed Lawrence’s ensemble with pendant earrings by Fred Leighton and black satin Gianvito Rossi Sofia 95 mules.

As Hunger Games fans reminisced about the Oscar winner’s debut in the franchise 14 years ago, one unavoidable topic resurfaced: her face, which they say has drastically changed.

Jennifer Lawrence’s appearance in 2012 and in 2026. Getty Images

While it’s natural for some features to shift with aging and after pregnancy, several fans theorized that Lawrence, who has been open about her use of minimal Botox, referred to as “baby Botox,” had undergone multiple plastic surgery procedures on her face.

Jennifer Lawrence on the set of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part II," in Berlin, Germany, in 2013. Murray Close/Getty Images

Critics commented on the actress’s appearance in a red-carpet video of her shared by The Hunger Games franchise.

“She looks completely different, and I preferred her before,” one person said.

Several people speculated that Jennifer Lawrence had plastic surgery on her face. Instagram

Another person assumed she had undergone an upper blepharoplasty, a surgical procedure that removes excess skin or fat from the upper eyelids. “She had beautiful hooded eyes before,” they wrote.

“I miss her hooded eyes,” added another person.

Jennifer Lawrence launched her haircare brand, Mes° Beauty, on Oct. 27. Mes° Beauty

The Oscar-winner has increasingly faced scrutiny over her looks, with the latest wave of plastic surgery rumors taking off after the Oct. 27 launch of her haircare line, Mes° Beauty.

Jennifer Lawrence starred opposite Bradley Cooper in the 2010 film "Silver Linings Playbook." Silver Linings Playbook

As the brand’s launch campaign photos circulated on social media, several people mused that the Silver Linings Playbook star looked completely “unrecognizable,” with many pointing to the area around her eyes.

Jennifer Lawrence at a promotional party for "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" on May 18, 2013, in Cannes, France. Samir Hussein/Getty

Lawrence has been transparent about undergoing breast augmentation surgery after welcoming her second child with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in 2025, telling The Cut in an October interview that she wants to be a “sexy mom.”

She also revealed in the interview that she aspires to get a facelift in the future, but has not addressed rumors about surgical procedures around her eyes.

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