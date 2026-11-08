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SCORCHED EARTH

Psychologist Issues Chilling Warning About Trump’s Final Act

There’s no telling what lengths Trump will go to spite his enemies, Dr. John Gartner argues.

By Vic Verbalaitis & The Daily Beast Podcast

President Donald Trump may have been dealt a crushing blow, but one psychologist says the fragile president is now more dangerous than ever.

Dr. John Gartner told The Daily Beast Podcast that despite Democrats trouncing Republicans in a historic midterm election last week, the 80-year-old president may now be even more inclined to wreak havoc as the world’s most powerful man.

“Hell hath no fury like a malignant narcissist scorned,” Gartner, a former Johns Hopkins University professor, told host Joanna Coles. “I think we’re now in the third act of the tragedy, and I think we’re in more danger now than we’ve ever been.”

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 28: U.S. President Donald Trump exits his limo before boarding Air Force One on October 28, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Trump is traveling to Ohio to stump for candidates ahead of next week's midterm elections. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump's bruised ego may send him over the edge, the psychologist claimed.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The doctor continued, “He’s going to act out in the ways that are destructive—to show his power and dominance, and to gain the sadistic sense of pleasure that he gets from destruction.”

Gartner compared the president to that of a domestic abuser, arguing that rather than backing down after pushback against his abuse, Trump doubles down.

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“I feel like we’re at the stage where a woman who’s been abused goes, ‘Thank God. I kicked him out of the house, I have a restraining order, I’m finally safe,’” he explained. “And that’s often the time when the really destructive abusers say, ‘Okay, now I’m gonna kill the b---h.’”

“I think that he is that guy, and we are the b---h,” Gartner added. “And he doesn’t care if he kills us all.”

The psychologist brought up Adolf Hitler’s final command before committing suicide during the Battle of Berlin, the Nero Decree—an order to destroy all remaining German infrastructure so it wouldn’t fall under Allied control.

“He literally wanted to kill every single German, take every single German life down with him. That’s how a malignant narcissist thinks,” Gartner said.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before departing the White House in Washington, United States, on January 27, 2026.

Trump has made clear that his temper can influence his decision-making.

Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

The doctor went on to explain that he feels he’s been insufficient in providing advice on how to deal with Trump because he doesn’t believe “anyone can contain him.”

“I don’t think there is a strategy that will work,” he said. “I think that he is going to do what he is going to do, and he’s going to reap maximum chaos, maximum destruction, maximum confusion.”

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He continued, “One of the things I think that we’re going to be suffering through is, we’re so elated that Democrats have taken both houses of Congress, but I think he’s going to be successful over the next two years at stymying virtually every effort that they make.”

The doctor said that Democrats can pass hundreds of bills, but the president will simply veto everything just to spite them.

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“He doesn’t have anything he wants to accomplish for the country. There’s nothing that he wants to accomplish to help America, so they have no leverage over him,” Gartner explained. “Any bill that they pass that could help America is a bill he wants to thwart. That’s how his psychology works.”

The doctor added, “He doesn’t care if shutting down the government hurts the country. Look, he didn’t care that his actions hurt his party, right? He could care less.“

“At no point did he ever think maybe I should change my behavior because it’s gonna hurt my party,” Gartner concluded. “He doesn’t care about his party or his country or anyone else.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter
The Daily Beast Podcast
The Daily Beast PodcastPodcast

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