WHOLE NEW WEST WING I Know Who Will Go Next in Trump’s Reign of Chaos: Author Michael Wolff says there are now clear danger signs for another top White House official.

The shocking shakeup at the highest levels of the Trump administration this week may not be over yet, the president’s longtime biographer predicts.

After Katie Zacharia was fired as press secretary and Kimberly Guilfoyle was axed as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece, author Michael Wolff says he believes White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles could be next—despite Trump’s repeated assurances his loyal enforcer is here to stay.

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Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Reuters

“I think it’s very possible,” Wolff said of a Wiles departure or firing. “I mean, I think it’s also possible that she’s telling Donald Trump that she’s making noises that she’s gonna go. If I were the chief of staff and had the last two years of an administration, and then losing the midterms, it’s a very good time to go.”

He continued, “As all people in the White House are always doing, she’s thinking about, ‘What next? What do I get out of this? Do I write a book? How do I make money? What’s the best place for me to be,’ and not what is necessarily best for the White House.”

Trump, 80, insisted on Friday there is “zero chance” he is considering booting Wiles, 69, after she made headlines for a reported rift with the president over selecting Zacharia as press secretary.

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The Daily Mail previously reported that Wiles wanted CNN’s conservative commentator Scott Jennings for the role, but Trump ultimately chose Zacharia. Politico later revealed Trump is phoning his allies to solicit their opinions on Wiles, fueling speculation he could oust his top MAGA 2.0 adviser.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles may be losing her grip on Donald Trump. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“The Susie Wiles story was a fake story,” Trump told reporters of the Politico report. “It’s been incredible. We’ve had maybe the most successful first two years, and if not, even two years, in the history of the presidency. She’s been my chief of staff. She’s smart. She’s tough. She just went through a lot with the cancer surgery and the whole thing, and she recovered, fully recovered.”

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“She’s phenomenal,” he added. “Susie is here, and she’s gonna be here for a long time.”

But Wolff told his Inside Trump’s Head co-host Joanna Coles that Trump’s statement is a flashing red light.

“I mean, that’s a danger sign,” he said. “So if he is saying that, if he feels the need to say that, it’s because she’s on shaky ground.”

Trump burned through four chief of staffs in his first term. Now, rumors are swirling about Susie Wiles’ future in the position. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Wolff speculated that Wiles could become the administration’s scapegoat if Republicans lose the crucial November midterm elections.

“Poor Katie Zacharia, it’s not really her fault. It’s Donald Trump’s fault. He picked her out of nowhere without preparation,” Wolff said. “Trump said, ‘Oh, yeah, I like the way she looks, I like that look. Let’s get her,’ bypassing Susie Wiles, an indication that—I mean, Trump is in charge, wants to be in charge, resents the suggestion that anyone else actually might be in charge. I would say it’s a pretty good chance, maybe a fair chance, maybe inevitable that Susie Wiles goes.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.

Katie Zacharia lasted only five days as White House press secretary. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Zacharia was fired after just five days, setting an embarrassing new record for the shortest tenure of a press secretary. The 41-year-old conservative commentator suffered a brutal week marked by a car-crash press briefing and questions over legal pedigree, punctuated by her struggling to answer tough questions in appearances on Fox News.

On Thursday, Zacharia sought to save face on an interview with Sean Hannity. But the Fox News star went hard on her—and even Trump admitted, “Sean was a little bit tough.”

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Insiders later told Politico that the disastrous interview was a “sanctioned hit” that Wiles helped organize.

“[White House spokesperson] Danielle [Alvarez] and Susie fed her to Hannity,” one source familiar with the matter told the outlet, adding that Wiles and Hannity are friendly.

A senior White House official countered, “Susie and Sean do talk, but Susie did not need to feed her to Sean or anybody else. It’s not her style.”

Find and subscribe to Inside Trump’s Head with Michael Wolff and Joanna Coles on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes of incomparable insight into the psyche of the world’s most talked-about man drop every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evening on YouTube and Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday mornings on other podcast platforms.

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