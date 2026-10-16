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Trump’s Ice Maiden Cracks a Smile at Rival’s Demise

One staffer’s canning is another staffer’s delight.

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 16: White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (C) and Executive Assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump Natalie Harp (R) board Air Force One on October 16, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Trump is traveling to Georgia to headline a campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA), who is running against incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA). (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images)

Eric Lee/Getty Images

By Sarah-Jane Collins

Donald Trump’s inner circle appeared all smiles after saying goodbye to an unpopular new addition to the team.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and executive assistant Natalie Harp were seen grinning as they accompanied the president on Friday afternoon.

The sight of a beaming Wiles was somewhat surprising for a woman who Trump, 80, has nicknamed his ‘Ice Maiden’ because she is ruthless and dogged in pursuit of his agenda.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and US President Donald Trump's Executive Assistant Natalie Harp react as they board Air Force One en route to Georgia for a campaign rally, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, October 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and US President Donald Trump's Executive Assistant Natalie Harp in high spirits as they board Air Force One en route to Georgia for a campaign rally, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, October 16, 2026.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

But Wiles was reportedly unhappy that Katie Zacharia had been appointed to the press secretary position without her consultation and approval.

The disagreement caused further friction between the president and his number one adviser, with rumors swirling that Wiles might not be much longer for the White House.

Politico reported Thursday that Trump was calling his MAGA allies and asking who they might replace Wiles, 69, with. The report reached Trump when his ‘Human Printer,’ Harp, printed out a copy of it and handed it to him.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles listens to US President Donald Trump speak to reporters before boarding Marine One as Trump departs the White House for Joint Base Andrews en route to Syracuse, New York, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 9, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee

Wiles watches on as Trump speaks to reporters after his surprise announcement on Truth Social on Friday October 9 that Katie Zacharia would step up as press secretary.

Eric Lee/REUTERS

But while Wiles was fending off reports of her possible demise, Zacharia, 41, was making misstep after misstep.

After a first briefing on Tuesday where she stumbled through her talking points and at one point seemed to get her husband and the president confused, Zacharia was unable to turn the narrative around.

It was quickly revealed that despite describing herself as a lawyer, and acting as a legal analyst on right-wing news stations including Fox News and Newsmax, Zacharia had never passed the bar exam.

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia

New White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia holds her first press briefing at the White House.

Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

She was also found to have spent time as a shill for a “sort of pyramid scheme”—her own words, and to have hypocritically chastised dangerous drivers despite being ordered to complete traffic school herself.

Zacharia did not actually meet the requirements, and instead was fined for not finishing.

In a press gaggle on Friday before boarding Air Force One to travel to Georgia for a rally with Wiles and Harp in tow, the president was peppered with questions about Zacharia.

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He told reporters he had suggested she reconsider the position, shortly after expressing unequivocal support for Wiles.

“I could not be more happy with Susie. She’s done a great job from day one,” he said, before citing her battle with cancer as a “big problem” that she has just recovered from.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and US President Donald Trump's Executive Assistant Natalie Harp react as they board Air Force One en route to Georgia for a campaign rally, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, October 16, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wiles and Harp sharing a very carefree moment on the tarmac Friday.

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump was reportedly unhappy with Zacharia’s on-air performance, and her failure to turn the narrative from herself to a positive message about the president ahead of the midterms. Politico cited an unnamed White House official who revealed that Trump had complained privately of Zacharia having no talent.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Sarah-Jane Collins
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