Michael Wolff says the president has a rough second half of his term awaiting him.

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If Donald Trump has anything to be thankful for on Thanksgiving, it’s being the “poster boy” for corruption, Michael Wolff says.

Trump, 80, is spending the holiday weekend in Mar-a-Lago, well aware that Democrats are gearing up for investigations in the new Congress, with the Jensen Huang-Nvidia scandal a priority.

“If anything at all, one of the things that would reasonably be on his mind...[is] the corruption,” Wolff told Inside Trump’s Head co-host, Joanna Coles. “[It’s] the primary thing that the Democrats in Congress are going to focus on: Corruption, his corruption, his family’s corruption, his sons’ corruption, his wife’s corruption, the corruption of his Cabinet secretaries, the corruption of anyone in his orbit.”

If the president’s family members, like Don Jr. and Eric, are also there, that does not mean they have the attitude that it’s all for one and one for all, Wolff said.

“I think it’s every man for himself,” he said. “That’s always been the case among the family. But I think even more so.”

It's "every man for himself" in the face of investigations into Trump and his family, Wolff said. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Wolff said he had spoken to someone who told him there is a new body language in Trump’s orbit after the midterms.

“Everything has changed. You can pretend—and Donald Trump will pretend—that it hasn’t changed, that he can impose himself at will as he did with Nvidia,” Wolff continued. “But everything has changed.”

“The other thing is they don’t really know the nature yet of this change,” he continued. “Yes, there will be investigations, but what will they feel like? What will they focus on? How scattered will the Democrats be, which might be to their advantage, or how focused they will be, which might... cause a lot of legal bills for a lot of people.”

Coles added that Democrats could do what Trump’s people did to them: “force people to dig into their pocket for real legal advice.”

Democrats have said their investigations into Nvidia and Huang will also involve Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Lutnick’s agency oversees export controls that are aimed at preventing A.I. chips from going to China.

Huang is widely perceived as Trump's point-man on all things artificial intelligence. Leah Millis/Leah Millis/REUTERS

“Congress will not be deterred from conducting a swift, thorough and wide-ranging investigation into business malfeasance by NVIDIA and corrupt abuse of power by Howard Lutnick and the Department of Commerce,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Monday.

Sens. Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren put out similar messages demanding accountability.

Huang has also been summoned to Capitol Hill to explain himself before Democrats take over. Early next month, he is scheduled to give closed-door testimony to three House panels, followed by a public hearing with the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3.

The White House did not respond to an email seeking comment.

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