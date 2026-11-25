The secretary of state was reportedly incensed upon learning that Donald Trump brushed aside his warnings about Jensen Huang.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio was left seething after President Donald Trump ignored his counsel and successfully pushed Nvidia to reinstate Jensen Huang, according to a report.

The report comes as speculation mounts that Rubio, 55, could be the next Trump Cabinet member to quit, following Huang’s remarkable comeback after his November 12 resignation over revelations that he had engaged in several affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy.

While Trump and his inner circle mounted a coordinated effort to persuade Nvidia to reinstate Huang, assuring the company’s board that the Trump administration would not treat Huang as a national security risk, Rubio conspicuously stayed out of the lobbying campaign.

Marco Rubio stayed on the sidelines as Donald Trump and JD Vance mounted a campaign to persuade Nvidia’s board to reinstate Jensen Huang. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

When news of Huang’s reinstatement broke on Monday morning, the secretary of state was left fuming, CBS News reported. He had privately voiced concern about Huang’s comeback, his allies told the outlet.

It was Rubio who had warned Trump about Huang’s affair with Alice Huang (no relation), a suspected Chinese intelligence asset whose Singapore-based company allegedly funneled Nvidia chips to China.

Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser to the freewheeling 80-year-old president, authored a classified memo based on U.S. intelligence earlier this year laying out Alice Huang’s ties to China’s Ministry of State Security.

Jensen Huang admitted to an affair with Alice Huang, a Singapore-based tech exec who is thought to be a Chinese spy. Ann Wang/REUTERS

He also briefed Trump directly about the intelligence while they were on Air Force One en route to China in May, right before the Nvidia CEO joined the trio to Beijing at the president’s invitation, The New York Times reported. Yet, Trump appears to have repeatedly brushed off Rubio’s warnings.

Despite his reported private fury, Rubio has yet to publicly break with Trump.

“Mr. Secretary, is Jensen Huang’s reinstatement a national security risk?” a reporter asked him on Monday.

Rubio, a former China hawk in the Senate, offered reporters an awkward smile before fleeing the scene as they kept shouting questions about Huang.

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CBS News reported that Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also sat out of the effort to bring Huang back, although he connected Nvidia board members to White House officials for backdoor discussions.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal that Clayton stopped short of taking a position on Huang’s return but advised Nvidia to keep investigating whether Huang had fallen into a Chinese honey trap, even if the company believed reinstating him as CEO posed no national security risk.

Rubio’s odds of quitting Trump’s Cabinet have risen with the secretary of state currently the third most likely to depart the administration on Kalshi at 14 percent behind Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin (36 percent) and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (23 percent.)

The State Department and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.