You are going to pay the price for Donald Trump’s latest blunder.

The president’s stock market bailout was about as ill-conceived and corrupt a plan as you might have guessed. As a consequence, it won’t work—and when the stupidity hits the fan, we’re going to end up poorer and, as a special added bonus, less secure as a nation.

To make a decision so blindingly wrong-headed took every single major defining trait we have come to expect from our president. It was profoundly short-sighted. It was impulsive. It was morally bankrupt. It was badly executed. It will have many unintended consequences and, over time, none of the intended consequences.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spoke with President Donald Trump in the White House's Cross Hall during an event titled "Investing in America" on April 30, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

We have now learned that Trump, along with his team of ne’er-do-wells, worked over last weekend to persuade the board of Nvidia to restore Jensen Huang to his post as CEO. (Huang has subsequently claimed that was not how it worked, that the board wanted him back, and that they reached out to the government for assurances that his return would not pose a national security risk for the country.) While Huang has received a seemingly rapturous reception from his colleagues, we now know that the process did not involve consulting with Nvidia management until after the deal was done.

Nvidia’s stock price rose by almost a third in its first day of trading following the announcement and, not necessarily coincidentally, Nvidia shareholder Donald J. Trump made $15 million as a result.

Unfortunately for investment guru Trump, that bump lasted a day; Nvidia and the tech sector had a pretty rough day in the markets on Tuesday.

We know that Trump has changed his story about the events surrounding the reinstatement enough times that nothing he says should be mistaken for the truth. For example, he said he hardly mentioned the issue in passing to China’s president Xi Jinping during their recent meeting in Shenzhen and now says that he discussed the issue with Xi at length.

And we also know that Trump has downplayed the risk of a national security threat posed by Jensen Huang’s affair with Alice Huang, a tech businesswoman with alleged close ties to Chinese intelligence. Trump spokesmonster Todd Blanche backed up his boss, saying that based on his investigation, Huang was an upstanding businessman and that, effectively, there was nothing to see here. As for the investigation into Huang that the board of Nvidia was allegedly conducting, according to Trump, it came out just great… although it sure does seem like it was the shortest such investigation in history, short even for the history of sham investigations.

Trump's intervention to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia made him $15 million as a stakeholder. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Reports out of the White House indicate that the reason Trump took this action was that he was more concerned with the spiraling price of Nvidia stock (thinking of all the other stockholders not associated with his own administration, I am sure) and the impact that was having on the broader AI and tech market.

On that front, this bizarre twist in the Huang-Trump-Other Huang saga seems to have achieved its short-term goal.

However…

The move was so obviously corrupt and repugnant to observers that even a host of normally lockstep Republicans, from Sen. Tom Cotton to former House Speaker and noted tendentious bore Newt Gingrich, have questioned and implicitly condemned it. Given this reaction and that of Democrats who see it for what it is—inappropriate interference in the affairs of a private business to advance interests that align with those of Trump and members of his team such as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick but are at odds with U.S. national security priorities—further investigations into this case are now certain.

Play Video

While Huang, who now must be suspected to be both a Trump administration puppet (because he owes them so much) and a Chinese government puppet (because of steps he took to ensure the sale of advanced chipsets to China and Chinese-related companies over the past couple years, including during his affair with Alice Huang), is testifying on Capitol Hill next week, we cannot expect him to be very forthcoming. Even in behind-closed-door meetings.

Further, the kind of intelligence community reports that would be essential to such an investigation are likely to be withheld, blocked, redacted, or worse (altered) to suit the position of Trump and Blanche that Alice Huang was just a girl standing in front of a guy (in a leather jacket) asking him to give her advanced AI technologies whose export was restricted. Just another crazy Silicon Valley love story. (One that Trump celebrated with a Truth Social post showing Jensen Huang superimposed into the photograph of him taken right after the alleged assassination attempt he endured in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. . To celebrate his “victory,” Huang was waving in his hand a red bra tied to the Nvidia flag. It was a crazy, gross image from a crazy, gross guy.)

Trump shared this image after Huang returned to power. Screenshot//Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

But, you see, here’s the problem: Once again, Trump is offering up big chunks of U.S. national security for sale. He is overlooking the transfer of technology many view as being as essential to our future as nuclear technologies were during the Cold War in exchange for profit, for good relations with a foreign autocrat, and to help keep the market bubble inflated lest literally every single economic indicator reveal what a disaster his presidency has been.

The risks to the U.S. are serious. They are so serious we have already seen intelligence community leaks revealing what was known about Alice Huang’s Chinese intelligence ties—what is happening here is outraging intelligence community rank and file, and that certainly means there will be more revelations to come even if Trump and Blanche try to actively impede the Congressional investigations, as they will.

Furthermore, federal workers others from companies and foreign governments they can’t muzzle will testify. About Huang and Huang. About what Trump and Lutnick knew and when they knew it. About what rules were bent or threats ignored. About how much of Nvidia’s business was hidden deals with Chinese front companies in Singapore and elsewhere.

It is going to be rocky—especially for officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, who asserted they were whistleblowers on the problem before Trump engineered this big reversal.

Such investigations will become a major centerpiece of events next year. They will take Trumpian corruption and raise the stakes, showing how it ties to damage to our national security. It will create potential criminal liability issues for Nvidia and its employees. (Even Blanche had to acknowledge such possibilities when, being asked about this, he said he couldn’t predict the future.)

US Attorney General Todd Blanche acknowledged the possibility that Nvidia and its employees could face criminal liability over the scandal. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Stock prices could start to slide again. Volatility is certain. The irony is that some people thought that, immediately before Trump’s intervention, the AI slide was beginning to bottom out. Had he left well enough alone, Nvidia and the market might have moved on.

But Trump has now ensured that this issue will be front and center for months to come. Huang’s future will hang under a cloud. Even Nvidia’s future as a market leader may be drawn into question, which could have big knock-on effects across the AI sector.

U.S.-China relations will suffer. For sure, stricter export controls will follow. (There are reports already circulating that new tariffs are on the way, possibly a way of blunting criticism that Trump is playing into China’s hands.) With these may come deepening trade tensions. More inquiries into Chinese espionage will take place. More steps will be undertaken to root it out or contain it. Each such instance can deepen the coming chill in the world’s most important bilateral relationship.

In the end, Trump will produce exactly the opposite effect he sought. But it is worse than that. Because he has perpetuated the dangerous sense of billionaire broligarch impunity that could be taken advantage of or abused by others. Yes, we’re looking at you, Elon Musk.

Finally, ultimately, having unreliable guys with little concern for U.S. national security, the law, our collective well-being, and a sense that they have a license to do whatever they please provided they pump up shareholder value for the awesome, increasing and scary power of AI raises dark scenarios that make the rest of the above pale by comparison. It is, in fact, like every other element of this, just the opposite of what we need at what could be a perilous inflection point in human history.